EMI टालने वाले कॉल या मैसेज से सावधान, नहीं है OTP शेयर करने की जरूरत

Cyber fraudsters keep finding new ways to scam people. The only way to beat the #cybercriminals is to #BeAlert & be aware. Please note that EMI Deferment does not require OTP sharing. Do not share your OTP. For details on EMI Deferment scheme, visit: https://t.co/wP3Xux99vI#SBI pic.twitter.com/2GZSHX3ONa