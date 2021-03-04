Select Your Language

Fact Check: आंध्र प्रदेश में जहां सीता माता के पदचिह्न मिले, वहां लगाया गया क्रॉस? जानिए सच

गुरुवार, 4 मार्च 2021 (13:12 IST)
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय सचिव सुनील देवधर ने सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ तस्वीरें शेयर करते हुए दावा किया कि आंध्र प्रदेश के एदलपाडु में जिस स्थान पर सीता माता के पदचिह्न मिले थे वहां अवैध तरीके से क्रॉस खड़ा कर दिया गया है। देवधर ने इस मुद्दे को लेकर आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री वाईएस जगनमोहन रेड्डी पर भी निशाना साधा है।

क्या है वायरल-

सुनील देवधर ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से लिखा है- “आंध्र प्रदेश के एदलपाडु में ऐसी जगह गैरकानूनी क्रॉस स्थापित किया गया जहां सीता माता के पदचिह्न पाए गए थे। इसके पीछे हिस्से में भगवान नरसिम्हा की प्रतिमा है। गुंटूर जिले में क्रिश्चियन माफियाओं ने ये विध्वंश किया है।



कई अन्य सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स और भाजपा नेताओं ने भी इसी तरह का दावा किया है।





क्या है सच-

सुनील देवधर के ट्वीट पर कमेंट परते हुए गुंटूर पुलिस ने सफाई दी है। गुंटूर पुलिस ने मौके का वीडियो जारी करते हुए लिखा कि यहां दो अलग-अलग पहाड़ियां हैं। जहां भगवान नरसिम्हा की प्रतिमा है वहां कोई अतिक्रमण नहीं हुआ है। साथ ही बताया कि क्रॉस जिस जगह पर लगाया गया है वह हिंदू पवित्र स्थल से तकरीबन 500 मीटर दूर है।




District Collector of Guntur के आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से भी सुनील देवधर को रिप्लाई किया गया है। रिप्लाई करते हुए कहा गया है कि एसपी रूरल गुंटूर और सब-कलेक्टर के मुताबिक, सीता माता के पदचिह्न और भगवान नरसिम्हा की प्रतिमा वाले स्थान पर क्रॉस स्थापित करने का दावा गलत है। दोनों स्थानों के बीच में काफी दूरी है।


किसान समर्थकों के खिलाफ छापेमारी करवा रही है केंद्र सरकार : राहुल गांधी

