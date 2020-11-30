Select Your Language

Fact Check: क्या कंपनी चेयरमैन की बीएमडब्लू में Zydus Cadila के प्लांट पहुंचे थे PM Modi? जानिए सच

webdunia
सोमवार, 30 नवंबर 2020 (20:59 IST)
(Photo:Twitter/ANI)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने हाल ही में अहमदाबाद स्थित जाइडस बायोटेक पार्क का दौरा किया और जाइडस कैडिला द्वारा विकसित की जारी रही कोविड-19 की वैक्सीन की समीक्षा की। वहीं, एक न्यूज़ रिपोर्ट में दावा किया गया कि चंगोदर दौरे के दौरान पीएम मोदी जाइडस कैडिला के चेयरमैन पंकज पटेल की बीएमडब्लू कार से पहुंचे थे।

क्या है सच-

न्यूज रिपोर्ट में किया गया दावा गलत है। केन्द्र सरकार की पॉलिसी/स्कीम्स/विभाग/मंत्रालयों को लेकर गलत सूचना को फैलने से रोकने के लिए काम करने वाले PIB फैक्ट चेक (PIB Fact Check) ने ट्वीट कर इस दावे को फेक बताया है और स्पष्ट किया कि वो कार गुजरात सरकार की है न कि जाइडस कैडिला की।


PIB फैक्ट चेक ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा- “दिव्य भास्कर के एक न्यूज आर्टिकल में दावा किया गया है कि पीएम मोदी 28 नवंबर 2020 को अपनी चंगोदर दौरे के दौरान जाइडस कैडिला के चेयरमैन पंकज पटेल की बीएमडब्लू कार में पहुंचे। #PIBFactCheck: यह दावा फेक है। कार गुजरात सरकार की थी, किसी निजी कंपनी की नहीं।”


बताते चलें कि पीएम मोदी ने दो दिन पहले जाइडस बायोटेक पार्क के अलावा हैदराबाद के भारत बायोटेक और पुणे के सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया के कोरोना वैक्सीन की तैयारियों का जायजा लिया था। पीएम मोदी ने आज भी वैक्सीन बना रही तीन अन्य कंपनियों की तीन टीमों से वर्चुअल बैठक की।

