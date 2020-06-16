Fact Check: क्या राहुल गांधी ने सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को क्रिकेटर बता दी श्रद्धांजलि, जानिए पूरा सच...

Sir what do you want to say— @niketpadave07 (@niketpadave07) June 15, 2020
Sir you are dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister of India Sushant Singh Rajput was not a big man or a big actor but you don't know what field he was working in then why do you tweet like this pic.twitter.com/vjYMGw2mqn
Rahul Gandhi is also in pain, due to the demise of Sushant Singh.— RAKESH GUPTA (@RakeshGuptajee) June 15, 2020
He addressed him a talented cricketer. pic.twitter.com/xIr7FXhB91
Sushant Singh acted in a movie called MS Dhoni and Rahul Gandhi assumes Sushant Singh is Dhoni https://t.co/LYFc7NjOgx— Krithika (@KittuKrithika) June 15, 2020
I am sorry to hear about the passing of #SushantSinghRajput. A young & talented actor, gone too soon. My condolences to his family, friends & fans across the world.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 14, 2020