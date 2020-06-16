Fact Check: क्या राहुल गांधी ने सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को क्रिकेटर बता दी श्रद्धांजलि, जानिए पूरा सच...

मंगलवार, 16 जून 2020 (12:59 IST)
सोशल मीडिया पर कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी के एक ट्वीट का स्क्रीनशॉट वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें वे एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को श्रद्धांजली दे रहे हैं। लेकिन स्क्रीनशॉट में दिख रहा है कि राहुल ने सुशांत को क्रिकेटर कहा है।

क्या है वायरल-

वायरल ट्वीट के मुताबिक, राहुल गांधी ने लिखा है, ‘सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन की खबर सुनकर दुखी हूं। एक युवा और प्रतिभाशाली क्रिकेटर बहुत जल्द चला गया। उनके परिवार, दोस्तों और प्रशंसकों के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं।’ यह ट्वीट 14 जून को शाम 7:31 बजे किया गया था।

Sir what do you want to say
Sir you are dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister of India Sushant Singh Rajput was not a big man or a big actor but you don't know what field he was working in then why do you tweet like this pic.twitter.com/vjYMGw2mqn

— @niketpadave07 (@niketpadave07) June 15, 2020


Rahul Gandhi is also in pain, due to the demise of Sushant Singh.
He addressed him a talented cricketer. pic.twitter.com/xIr7FXhB91

— RAKESH GUPTA (@RakeshGuptajee) June 15, 2020


Sushant Singh acted in a movie called MS Dhoni and Rahul Gandhi assumes Sushant Singh is Dhoni https://t.co/LYFc7NjOgx

— Krithika (@KittuKrithika) June 15, 2020


क्या है सच-

पड़ताल शुरू करते हुए हमने राहुल गांधी का ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल चेक किया। हमने पाया कि राहुल गांधी ने 14 जून शाम 7:31 बजे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को श्रद्धांजली देते हुए एक ट्वीट किया था, लेकिन उसमें उन्होंने सुशांत को एक्टर ही बताया था।

I am sorry to hear about the passing of #SushantSinghRajput. A young & talented actor, gone too soon. My condolences to his family, friends & fans across the world.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 14, 2020


आपको बता दें, ट्विटर पर ट्वीट को एडिट करने की कोई सुविधा नहीं होती। यदि, आपसे कोई गलत ट्वीट हो गया है तो आपको उसे डिलीट करके दोबारा ट्वीट करना होता है। यह स्पष्ट हो चुका है कि राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट एडिट नहीं किया है। अगर राहुल गांधी ने पुराने ट्वीट को डिलीट करके नया ट्वीट किया होता, तो वायरल फोटो और राहुल गांधी के असल ट्वीट के समय में अंतर होता।

वेबदुनिया की पड़ताल में पाया गया है कि वायरल हो रहा स्क्रीनशॉट फर्जी है। राहुल गांधी ने अपने ट्वीट में एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को क्रिकेटर नहीं कहा है।


