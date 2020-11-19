Select Your Language

Fact Check: क्या देश में लॉन्च हो गई COVID-19 Vaccine? जानिए पूरा सच

गुरुवार, 19 नवंबर 2020 (12:40 IST)
देश में कोराना वायरस के संक्रमण की रफ्तार कम होते दिख रही है, लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर फर्जी खबरों में कोई कमी नहीं आई है। अब ताजा दावा कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर किया जा रहा है। एक व्हाट्सएप मैसेज में कहा जा रहा है कि देश में कोरोना की एक वैक्सीन लॉन्च हो गई है और लोगों को ‘वैक्सीन ऐप’ डाउनलोड कर इसके लिए पंजीकरण कराना होगा।

क्या है सच-

केन्द्र सरकार की पॉलिसी/स्कीम्स/विभाग/मंत्रालयों को लेकर गलत सूचना को फैलने से रोकने के लिए काम करने वाले PIB फैक्ट चेक ने इस दावे को फर्जी बताया है। साथ ही बताया कि सरकार की तरफ से ऐसी कोई घोषणा नहीं की गई है।



PIB फैक्ट चेक ने ट्वीट किया, एक व्हाट्सऐप फॉरवर्ड में यह दावा कर रहा है कि भारत में एक ‘कोरोना वैक्सीन’ लॉन्च हुई है और लोगों को ‘वैक्सीन ऐप’ डाउनलोड कर इसके लिए पंजीकरण कराना होगा। यह दावा Fake है। देश में अभी तक कोई कोरोना वैक्सीन लॉन्च नहीं की गई है।



इससे पहले PIB फैक्ट चेक ने पूर्वी लद्दाख में चीन के साथ हुई झड़प के दौरान भारतीय सैनिकों के खिलाफ माइक्रोवेव हथियार इस्तेमाल करने के चीनी मीडिया के दावे को सिरे से खारिज कर चुका है।

