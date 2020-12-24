Fact Check: क्या RBI ने बैंक पासबुक के आखिरी पेज पर गीता सार प्रिंट करवाने का आदेश दिया? जानिए सच

दावा : एक #खबर में दावा किया जा रहा है कि आर.बी.आई ने सभी बैंकों को पासबुक के आखिरी पन्ने पर गीता का सार प्रिंट कराने का निर्देश दिया है। #PIBFactCheck : यह दावा #फ़र्ज़ी है। @RBI ने बैंकों के लिए यह निर्देश जारी नहीं किया है। pic.twitter.com/IIHYi8OYY7— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 23, 2020
A website 'https://t.co/uGS08kwonW' is claiming and impersonating to be the official website of the Ministry of labour and employment.#PIBFactCheck: This website is #Fake. The official website of @LabourMinistry is https://t.co/jamzwkU5dS. pic.twitter.com/HgUFchxx2m— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 18, 2020