Fact Check: क्या RBI ने बैंक पासबुक के आखिरी पेज पर गीता सार प्रिंट करवाने का आदेश दिया? जानिए सच

webdunia
गुरुवार, 24 दिसंबर 2020 (12:14 IST)
सोशल मीडिया पर एक खबर तेजी से वायरल हो रही है जिसमें दावा गया है कि आरबीआई ने सभी बैंकों को पासबुक के आखिरी पन्ने पर गीता का सार प्रिंट करवाने का निर्देश दिया है। इस दावे के साथ एक अखबार की कटिंग भी शेयर की जा रही है।

क्या है वायरल-

‘आरबीआई का सभी बैंकों को निर्देश!’ शीर्षक के साथ खबर में लिखा है- पासबुक के आखिरी पन्ने पर प्रिंट करवाएं गीता-सार। इसके बाद गीता का सार भी दिया गया है। जिसमें लिखा गया है कि ‘तुम क्या लेके आये थे और क्या लेके जाओगे। क्यों रोते हो, तुम्हारा क्या था जो खत्म हो गया। जो लिया यहीं से लिया, जो दिया यहीं से दिया। जो आज तुम्हारा है, कल किसी और का था परसों किसी और का हो जाएगा।’

क्या है सच-

केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से प्रेस इंफॉर्मेशन ब्यूरो (PIB) ने वायरल हो रही खबर को खारिज किया है। PIB फैक्ट चेक के आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से लिखा गया है कि मैसेज पूरी तरह से फर्जी है। RBI ने बैंकों को पासबुक के आखिरी पन्ने पर गीता का सार प्रिंट करवाने का निर्देश नहीं दिया है।



इससे पहले सोशल मीडिया पर एक फर्जी श्रम और रोजगार मंत्रालय की वेबसाइट वायरल हुई थी, जिसका भी खंडन PIB ने किया था।


