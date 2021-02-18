Select Your Language

Fact Check: क्या Indian Oil को Adani Gas ने खरीद लिया? जानिए पूरा सच


गुरुवार, 18 फ़रवरी 2021 (09:56 IST)
सोशल मीडिया पर एक तस्वीर वायरल हो रही है। दावा किया जा रहा है कि मोदी सरकार ने देश की प्रमुख सरकारी तेल कंपनी इंडियन ऑयल कॉर्पोरेशन को उद्योगपति गौतम अडाणी को बेच दिया है। अब सरकार की ओर से इस पर सफाई आई है।

क्या है वायरल-

सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स एक फोटो शेयर कर रहे हैं जिसमें एक गैस स्टेशन पर लिखा है, इंडियन ऑयल-अडाणी गैस। कैप्शन में लिखा गया है, ‘इंडियन ऑयल बिक गया’।



क्या है सच-

केन्द्र सरकार की पॉलिसी/स्कीम्स/विभाग/मंत्रालयों को लेकर गलत सूचना को फैलने से रोकने के लिए काम करने वाले PIB फैक्ट चेक (PIB Fact Check) ने ट्वीट कर इस फेक खबर के बारे में लोगों को जागरुक किया है।

PIB फैक्ट चेक ने ट्वीट कर लिखा है, ‘सोशल मीडिया पर यह दावा किया जा रहा है कि इंडियन ऑयल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड को एक निजी संस्था को बेच दिया गया है। यह दावा फर्जी है। वायरल तस्वीर में इंडियन ऑयल-अडानी गैस प्रा. लि. लिखा गया है जो कि इंडियन ऑयल और अडाणी गैस की जॉइंट वेंचर कंपनी है।



बताते चलें कि इंडियन ऑयल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड कई अन्य निजी कंपनियों के साथ भी जॉइंट वेंचर में है। इंडियन आयल कॉर्पोरेशन की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर मौजूद जॉइंट वेंचर्स की लिस्ट में अडाणी का नाम भी है।

इंडियन ऑयल कॉर्पोरेशन और अडानी ग्रुप ने शहरों में घरेलु गैस और कंप्रेस्ड नेचुरल गैस यानी सीएनजी के वितरण के लिए साल 2013 में 50-50 जॉइंट वेंचर शुरू किया था।

सीधी में 51 मौतों के बाद जागा परिवहन विभाग,मंत्री से लेकर अफसर तक सड़क पर उतरकर करेंगे चेकिंग

