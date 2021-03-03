Select Your Language

Fact Check: केरल के मुस्लिमों ने ओम का उच्चारण बंद करने की मांग की? जानिए पूरा सच

बुधवार, 3 मार्च 2021 (12:17 IST)
सोशल मीडिया पर ‘टाइम्स नाउ’ न्यूज चैनल का एक स्क्रीनशॉट वायरल हो रहा है। स्क्रीनशॉट में लिखा है, अब मुसलमान ओम के विरोध में। यह स्क्रीनशॉट शेयर कर दावा किया जा रहा है कि केरल में मुसलमान ओम के उच्चारण को बंद करने की मांग कर रहे हैं।

क्या है सच-

हमने वायरल दावे से जुड़े कीवर्ड्स गूगल पर सर्च किए। सर्च रिजल्ट में हमें टाइम्स नाउ की 17 फरवरी, 2020 की एक रिपोर्ट मिली, जिसमें वायरल स्क्रीनशॉट का पूरा वीडियो भी था।

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, केरल के एक सरकारी स्कूल में दो शिक्षकों ने 5वीं कक्षा के गणित के पर्चे में ओम और मां सरस्वती का फोटो लगाया था, जिसका मुस्लिम संगठन पॉप्युलर फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया (PFI) ने कड़ा विरोध किया था। संगठन ने उन दो शिक्षकों को स्कूल से निकालने की मांग भी की थी। लेकिन खबर में कहीं भी ओम का उच्चारण बैन करने की बात नहीं लिखी थी।

वेबदुनिया की पड़ताल में वायरल हो रहा दावा फर्जी निकला। टाइम्स नाउ के स्क्रीनशॉट के साथ भ्रामक जानकारी फैलाई जा रही है।

अगला लेख

COVID-19 : देश में 24 घंटे के दौरान Corona के सक्रिय मामले बढ़े, 98 लोगों की मौत

