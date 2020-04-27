क्या कोरोना के चलते सरकार ने रिटायरमेंट उम्र सीमा घटाकर की 50 साल...जानिए सच...

सोमवार, 27 अप्रैल 2020 (12:08 IST)
एक न्यूज पोर्टल ने 25 अप्रैल को एक आर्टिकल में दावा किया कि कोरोना संकट के कारण केंद्र सरकार अब अपने कर्मचारियों की रिटायरमेंट की उम्र को घटाकर 50 साल कर सकती है। इसके बाद भाजपा राज्यसभा सांसद सुब्रमण्यन स्वामी ने एक ट्वीट किया कि जिसमें उन्होंने कर्मचारियों के DA और रिटायरमेंट की उम्र घटाने को लेकर निशाना साधा है। उनके इस ट्वीट को साढ़े चार हजार से अधिक बार रीट्वीट किया गया है और 23 हजार से अधिक यूजर्स ने इसे लाइक भी किया है।


 
क्या है सच-
 
सरकार ने रिटायरमेंट की उम्र घटाकर 50 साल करने का कोई फैसला नहीं लिया है। कार्मिक राज्य मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह ने रविवार को उन मीडिया रिपोर्टों का खंडन किया जिसमें यह कहा गया था कि केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों को अब जल्द रिटायर करने का प्रस्ताव लाया जाने वाला है।


 
सिंह ने एक विज्ञप्ति जारी कर उन रिपोर्टों को गलत बताया कि सरकार ने सरकारी कर्मचारियों की रिटायरमेंट की उम्र 50 साल तक कम करने के लिए एक प्रस्ताव दिया है। मंत्री ने यह भी कहा कि सेवानिवृत्ति की आयु को कम करने के किसी प्रस्ताव पर और सरकार के किसी स्तर पर चर्चा नहीं की गई है।
 
बता दें कि केंद्र सरकार के कर्मचारी वर्तमान में 60 साल की उम्र में रिटायर होते हैं।

