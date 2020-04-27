क्या कोरोना के चलते सरकार ने रिटायरमेंट उम्र सीमा घटाकर की 50 साल...जानिए सच...

Reducing DA and retirement age of government employees to 50 years is a self defeating proposal which Govt if it has already implemented must withdraw before being forced to withdraw by a revolt— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) April 26, 2020
Claim: A web news portal claims Centre is likely to reduce retirement age of Central Government employees to 50 In #Coronavirus Crisis#PIBFactCheck: The claim made within the report is false. Centre is neither planning nor discussing any such move#COVID19 #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/d9jaWnUwxs— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 26, 2020