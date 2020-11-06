Select Your Language

Fact Check: क्या WHO ने कहा ‘कोरोना महामारी नहीं, क्वारंटीन और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की भी जरूरत नहीं’ जानिए सच

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 6 नवंबर 2020 (19:18 IST)
दुनिया भर में कोरोना वायरस का प्रकोप जारी है। यूरोप में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर देखने को मिल रही है, जिसके बाद कई यूरोपीय देशों में दोबारा लॉकडाउन लग चुका है। इस बीच सोशल मीडिया पर दावा किया जा रहा है कि कोरोना वायरस को महामारी बताने वाली विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (WHO) ने अब अपनी ही बात से यू-टर्न ले लिया है।

क्या है वायरल-

एक कॉन्फ्रेंस के वीडियो शेयर करते हुए यूजर्स लिख रहे हैं- “WHO ने पूरी तरह से यू-टर्न ले लिया है। अब WHO का कहना है कि कोरोना मरीजों को आईसोलेट या क्वारंटीन होने की जरूरत नहीं है। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की भी अब कोई जरूरत नहीं है। कोरोना मरीज से संक्रमण नहीं फैलता है।”






वीडियो में वक्ता दावा कर रहे हैं कि कोरोना वायरस महामारी नहीं है। सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स दावा कर रहे हैं कि ये लोग WHO के अधिकारी हैं।

क्या है सच-

भारत सरकार की प्रेस इंफॉर्मेशन ब्यूरो (PIB) ने वायरल हो रहे दावे का खंडन किया है। PIB फैक्ट चेक के ट्विटर हैंडल से लिखा गया है कि कोरोनावायरस एक संक्रामक रोग है इसलिए मास्क पहनना और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करना चाहिए।



इंटरनेट पर हमें ऐसी कोई खबर नहीं मिली, जिससे पुष्टि होती हो कि WHO ने कोरोना को अब महामारी मानने से इनकार कर दिया है। WHO की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर अभी भी कोविड-19 के नीचे Pandemic लिखा हुआ है।

वायरल वीडियो के स्क्रीनशॉट को रिवर्स इमेज सर्च करने पर हमें World Doctor Alliance की वेबसाइट मिली। इस वेबसाइट पर हमें वह वीडियो भी मिल गया, जिसमें दावा किया जा रहा है कि कोरोना महामारी नहीं है। इसी वीडियो को WHO का बताकर अब शेयर किया जा रहा है।

वेबसाइट पर दिए गए संगठन के परिचय से ही पता चलता है कि World Doctor Alliance एक स्वतंत्र संगठन है। ये WHO से मान्यता प्राप्त नहीं है।

