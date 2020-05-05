अगर इस तरह का GST रिफंड का मैसेज आपको भी आया है, तो हो जाएं सावधान!

Taxpayers Beware !!!— CBIC (@cbic_india) May 3, 2020
Please do not click on any fake link which promises to give refund. These are phishing messages and are not sent by CBIC or @Infosys_GSTN. Visit https://t.co/GTcdBJ0Pec for online filings related to GST #IndiaFightsCorona #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/IFifz0wdV0
BEWARE of FRAUD website https://t.co/iowp3KLZFr. It is trying to BAIT taxpayers to reveal personal and bank details. DO NOT respond to messages, mails and lookalike websites which ask for your personal details. @theicai pic.twitter.com/y30mC2Uofx— GST Tech (@Infosys_GSTN) May 3, 2020