अगर इस तरह का GST रिफंड का मैसेज आपको भी आया है, तो हो जाएं सावधान!

मंगलवार, 5 मई 2020 (12:40 IST)
लॉकडाउन के कठिन समय में सरकार ने कारोबारों को मदद करने के लिए त्वरित कर रिफंड का जब से निर्णय लिया है, तब से कई लोगों के पास जीएसटी रिफंड का एक मैसेज आ रहा है। इसमें लिखा गया है कि कोरोना वायरस के चलते केंद्र सरकार ने जीएसटी रिफंड की ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया शुरू की है और अपना रिफंड क्लेम करने के लिए ‘ऑनलाइन फाइलिंग इंडिया डॉट कॉम’ वेबसाइट पर फॉर्म भरने के लिए कहा जा रहा है।

क्या है सच-

ऐसे मैसेज पर बिलकुल भी भरोसा न करें। यह फर्जी मैसेज हैं। CBIC ने करदाताओं को रिफंड का वादा करने वाले फर्जी मैसेज से सावधान रहने के लिए कहा है। CBIC ने ट्वीट कर लिखा है- ‘करदाताओं सावधान!!! कृपया ऐसे किसी भी लिंक पर क्लिक न करें, जो रिफंड देने का वादा करता हो। ये फर्जी संदेश हैं और CBIC या GSTN द्वारा भेजे नहीं गए हैं। जीएसटी से संबंधित ऑनलाइन फाइलिंग के लिए gst.gov.in पर जाएं।’

Taxpayers Beware !!!
Please do not click on any fake link which promises to give refund. These are phishing messages and are not sent by CBIC or @Infosys_GSTN. Visit https://t.co/GTcdBJ0Pec for online filings related to GST #IndiaFightsCorona #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/IFifz0wdV0

— CBIC (@cbic_india) May 3, 2020


GSTN ने भी ट्वीट कर फर्जी वेबसाइट ‘ऑनलाइन फाइलिंग इंडिया डॉट कॉम’ को लेकर करदाताओं को अलर्ट किया है। GSTN ने लिखा कि ये वेबसाइट करदाताओं की निजी जानकारी और बैंक विवरण हासिल करने की कोशिश कर रही है। कोई भी वेबसाइट जो आपकी निजी जानकारी मांगती हो, उसके संदेश, मेल पर प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त न करें।

BEWARE of FRAUD website https://t.co/iowp3KLZFr. It is trying to BAIT taxpayers to reveal personal and bank details. DO NOT respond to messages, mails and lookalike websites which ask for your personal details. @theicai pic.twitter.com/y30mC2Uofx

— GST Tech (@Infosys_GSTN) May 3, 2020

