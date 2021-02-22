Select Your Language

Fact Check: पतंजलि की कोरोनिल को मिला WHO का अप्रूवल? जानिए सच

webdunia
सोमवार, 22 फ़रवरी 2021 (12:07 IST)
सोशल मीडिया पर एक खबर जमकर वायरल हो रही है। दावा किया जा रहा है कि पतंजलि की कोरोना की दवा ‘कोरोनिल’ को विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (WHO) का अप्रूवल मिल गया है। पतंजली आयुर्वेद के ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल से दावा किया गया कि कोरोनिल WHO सर्टिफाइड है। इंडिया टीवी के एडिटर इन चीफ रजत शर्मा ने भी ट्विटर पर यही दावा किया। हालांकि, दोनों ही ट्वीट अब डिलीट किए जा चुके हैं।


क्या है सच-

पड़ताल में हमें पतंजलि के मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर आचार्य बालकृष्ण का 19 फरवरी का एक ट्वीट मिला, जिसमें उन्होंने लिखा है कि हम कन्फ्यूजन को दूर करने के लिए स्पष्ट करना चाहते हैं कि WHO का GMP compliant COPP सर्टिफिकेट कोरोनिल को भारत सरकार की तरफ से दिया गया है। WHO किसी भी दवा को मंजूर या नामंजूर नहीं करता है। WHO दुनिया भर के बेहतर स्वास्थ्य के लिए काम करता है।



वहीं, WHO ने भी 19 फरवरी को ट्वीट कर कहा कि संगठन की तरफ से किसी भी पारंपरिक दवा को इलाज के लिए सर्टिफाइड नहीं किया गया है।



गौरतलब है कि बीते शुक्रवार को प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में बाबा रामदेव ने कोरोना की नई दवा कोरोनिल टैबलेट लॉन्च की। रामदेव का दावा है कि नई दवा साक्ष्यों पर आधारित है। नई दवा के लॉन्च के मौके पर केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन और केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी भी मौजूद थे।

इससे पहले पतंजलि ने 23 जून 2020 को कोरोना के लिए कोरोनिल लॉन्च की थी, जिसमें 7 दिन में कोरोना के इलाज का दावा किया गया था। हालांकि लॉन्च होते ही ये दवा विवादों में आ गई थी।

