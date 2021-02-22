Fact Check: पतंजलि की कोरोनिल को मिला WHO का अप्रूवल? जानिए सच

Patanjali has made history in the field of Ayurveda as Coronil has been recognised by WHO as First Evidence Based Medicine for Corona, proud moment for India, "भारत भाग्य विधाता"।#Patanjalis_EvidenceBased_Medicine4Corona #PatanjaliCoronil pic.twitter.com/4acInG4hoj— Shrawan Pandit (@shrawanpandit_) February 19, 2021
We want to clarify to avoid confusion that our WHO GMP compliant COPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India.— Acharya Balkrishna (@Ach_Balkrishna) February 19, 2021
It is clear that WHO do not approve or disapprove any drugs.
WHO works for building a better, healthier future for people all over the world. pic.twitter.com/ZEDPdWy0tg
.@WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment #COVID19.— WHO South-East Asia (@WHOSEARO) February 19, 2021