क्या है रतन टाटा के इस वायरल संदेश का पूरा सच, जानें...

I’m afraid this too, has not been said by me. I will endeavour to call out fake news whenever I can, but would encourage you to always verify news sources. My picture alongside a quote does not guarantee me having said it, a problem that many people face. pic.twitter.com/pk0S75FxPA— Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) May 3, 2020
This post has neither been said, nor written by me. I urge you to verify media circulated on WhatsApp and social platforms. If I have something to say, I will say it on my official channels. Hope you are safe and do take care. pic.twitter.com/RNVL40aRTB— Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) April 11, 2020