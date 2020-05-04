क्या है रतन टाटा के इस वायरल संदेश का पूरा सच, जानें...

सोमवार, 4 मई 2020 (11:00 IST)
कोरोना महामारी के बीच सोशल मीडिया पर टाटा ट्रस्ट के चेयरमैन रतन टाटा के नाम से एक बयान जमकर वायरल हो रहा है। एक अखबार की कटिंग के मुताबिक रतन टाटा ने व्यापार करने वालों को संदेश दिया है कि 2020 जीवित रहने का साल है, लाभ-हानि की चिंता ना करें।
 
क्या है सच-
 
रतन टाटा ने ऐसा कोई बयान नहीं दिया। रतन टाटा ने खुद ट्विटर पर इसका खंडन किया है। उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा- "मैंने ऐसा कुछ भी नहीं कहा है। जब भी हो सकेगा, मैं फर्जी खबरों को खारिज करने का प्रयास करूंगा, लेकिन साथ ही आपको भी प्रोत्साहित करूंगा कि खबरों के स्रोतों की हमेशा जांच करें। मेरी तस्वीर के साथ कुछ भी लिख देने से इस बात की गारंटी नहीं हो जाती कि वह बात मैंने कही है।"


 
आपको बता दें, कुछ दिन पहले भी रतन टाटा के नाम पर फर्जी बयान वायरल हुआ था। उस बयान का खंडन भी खुद रतन टाटा ने किया था। साथ ही कहा था कि यदि उन्हें कुछ कहना है, तो वे इसे अपने आधिकारिक चैनलों पर कहेंगे।

