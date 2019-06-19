-->

ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहा #SixWordHorror...

बुधवार, 19 जून 2019 (15:15 IST)
सोशल मीडिया पर आए दिन एक नया चैलेंज वायरल हो जाता है। ट्विटर पर अभी #SixWordHorror ट्रेंड कर रहा है। इस चैलेंज में आपको अपनी हॉरर कहानी 6 शब्दों में लिखनी है। विदेश में शुरू हुआ ये चैलेंज अब भारत में भी सबको क्रेजी कर रहा है। आइए देखते हैं कुछ डरावने ट्वीट्स-

@natcassidy नामक ट्विटर अकाउंट ने लिखा- बच्चों के जूते बिक रहे हैं, पैरों के साथ।

“For sale. Baby shoes. Feet included.”#SixWordHorror

— Nat Has a Deadline and Shouldn't Be Tweeting (@natcassidy) June 17, 2019


@manu18268317 ने लिखा- मैं तो बिस्तर से उठ गया, लेकिन मेरा शरीर नहीं उठा।

I stood up. My body didn't.#SixWordHorror pic.twitter.com/ozrxYSUS1r

— Words_in_Idleness (@manu18268317) June 18, 2019


 @PeachyBaws लिखते हैं- वह मुस्कुराई लेकिन उसका अक्स नहीं मुस्कुराया।

"She smiled. Her reflection did not."#SixWordHorror pic.twitter.com/TU0pez8UIh

— Jacob Peach (@PeachyBaws) June 17, 2019


ट्विटर यूजर अंकुश ढाका ने क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप में बारिश के कारण रद्द हो रहे मैचों पर कटाक्ष करते हुए अपनी हॉरर कहानी लिखी- ‘बारिश के कारण वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल रद्द हुआ’।

Worldcup final is abandoned by rain #SixWordHorror #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/RxHSWB4yUW

— Ankush Dhaka (@DhakaAnkush) June 18, 2019

इस नए ट्रेंड से पेप्सी और ixigo भी अछूते नहीं रहे।

We don’t have Pepsi, Coke OK? #SixWordHorror

— Pepsi (@pepsi) June 17, 2019


You don’t have any upcoming trips!#SixWordHorror #TuesdayThoughts

— ixigo (@ixigo) June 18, 2019


@bintkainaat ने तो डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को ही लपेटे में ले लिया।

Donald Trump is your biological dad. #SixWordHorror pic.twitter.com/g5wOHM0aVe

— (@bintkainaat) June 17, 2019


अब आपको बताते हैं ये चैलेंज किसने शुरू किया...

गेल सिमोन ने अपने फॉलोवर्स को चैलेंज दिया कि #SixWordHorror लगाकर डरावनी मिनी स्टोरीज लिखें। गेल सिमोन कॉमिक बुक राइटर हैं। उन्होंने डेडपूल वंडर वुमन और बैटगर्ल जैसी कॉमिक्स लिखी हैं।

Today's challenge isn't new, but I still think it's fun.

Write a horror story in six words.

Please use hashtag#SixWordHorror

— GAIL SIMONE is MY LITTLE SIMONEY (@GailSimone) June 17, 2019

क्या है आपकी 6 वर्ड हॉरर स्टोरी...

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें
सभी देखें

प्रचलित

फुल गारंटी! क्या आप कल्याण सट्‍टे का नंबर जानना चाहेंगे...

निर्विरोध लोकसभा स्पीकर चुने गए ओम बिड़ला के बारे में मोदी का बड़ा खुलासा

भारी बारिश में नाले में फंसी बस, छ‍त पर चढ़े यात्री, इस तरह बची जान

कब करें गायत्री मंत्र का जाप, जानिए इसका अर्थ और 8 आश्चर्यजनक फायदे

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

जरूर पढ़ें

किसके पास कितने परमाणु हथियार, जानिए

17वीं लोकसभा के पहले दिन दिखे रोचक नजारे

पाकिस्तान पर शानदार जीत के बाद क्या बोले कप्तान विराट कोहली

भारत की शानदार जीत पर बोले अमित शाह, पाकिस्तान पर हुआ एक और सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक

सभी देखें

नवीनतम

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट का बड़ा फैसला, अब अपडेट नहीं होगा विंडोज-7

रामदास अठावले ने इस अंदाज में दी ओम बिड़ला को बधाई, हंस पड़े मोदी और राहुल

अफगानिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम के साथ रेस्तरां में झड़प, कप्‍तान गुलबदीन ने दिया यह बयान

ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहा #SixWordHorror...

भारी बारिश में नाले में फंसी बस, छ‍त पर चढ़े यात्री, इस तरह बची जान

अगला लेख भारी बारिश में नाले में फंसी बस, छ‍त पर चढ़े यात्री, इस तरह बची जान