ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहा #SixWordHorror...

“For sale. Baby shoes. Feet included.”#SixWordHorror— Nat Has a Deadline and Shouldn't Be Tweeting (@natcassidy) June 17, 2019
I stood up. My body didn't.#SixWordHorror pic.twitter.com/ozrxYSUS1r— Words_in_Idleness (@manu18268317) June 18, 2019
"She smiled. Her reflection did not."#SixWordHorror pic.twitter.com/TU0pez8UIh— Jacob Peach (@PeachyBaws) June 17, 2019
Worldcup final is abandoned by rain #SixWordHorror #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/RxHSWB4yUW— Ankush Dhaka (@DhakaAnkush) June 18, 2019
We don’t have Pepsi, Coke OK? #SixWordHorror— Pepsi (@pepsi) June 17, 2019
You don’t have any upcoming trips!#SixWordHorror #TuesdayThoughts— ixigo (@ixigo) June 18, 2019
Donald Trump is your biological dad. #SixWordHorror pic.twitter.com/g5wOHM0aVe— (@bintkainaat) June 17, 2019
Today's challenge isn't new, but I still think it's fun.— GAIL SIMONE is MY LITTLE SIMONEY (@GailSimone) June 17, 2019
Write a horror story in six words.
Please use hashtag#SixWordHorror