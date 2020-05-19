जानें, दो बोगी के बीच बच्चे को गोद में लेकर सफर करती मां के वीडियो का सच क्या है

मंगलवार, 19 मई 2020 (12:30 IST)
देशभर में लागू लॉकडाउन के बीच पिछले कई दिनों से सैंकड़ों मजदूर अपने-अपने घरों के लिए पैदल निकल पड़े हैं। हालांकि, इसके बाद केंद्र सरकार ने इन प्रवासी मजदूरों के लिए श्रमिक ट्रेनें चलानी शुरू कर दीं। इस बीच सोशल मीडिया पर रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाला एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो में एक महिला अपनी गोद में एक बच्चे को संभाले ट्रेन की दो बोगियों को जोड़ने वाली कपलिंग पर बैठी नजर आ रही है और ट्रेन तेज रफ्तार से पटरियों पर दौड़ती दिख रही है।
 
क्या है वायरल दावा-
 
कई ट्विटर यूजर्स इस वीडियो को कोरोना काल में मजदूरों के पलायन से जोड़ते हुए मोदी सरकार पर निशाना साध रहे हैं।


 
क्या है सच-
 
भारत सरकार के प्रेस इंर्फोमेशन ब्यूरो (PIB) ने वायरल दावे का खंडन किया है। PIB फैक्ट चेक ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से बताया कि वायरल वीडियो 4 साल पुराना है। वायरल वीडियो भारत का है ही नहीं, बल्कि बांग्लादेश से है।

