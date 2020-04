क्या 22 अप्रैल से शुरू होगी CBSE बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं...जानिए सच...

#FakeNews alert!



A #CBSE press release, stating that examination of standard 10 and 12 would resume from 22 April 2020, is #Fake and not issued by CBSE.



Exam dates have not been fixed yet.



Check out: https://t.co/MgrW534u0l#StayAwareandStayStafe #HelpUsToHelpYou pic.twitter.com/GYTeI9b3Fe