Fact Check: क्या भारत-चीन तनाव के बीच 80 हजार से अधिक सैनिकों ने मांगी Sick Leave? जानिए पूरा सच

Over 80,000 soldiers of Indian Army have reportedly applied for sick leaves over fear of China after India-China Ladakh standoff and Firing on LAC, a first in 45 years.— Irmak Idoya इरमक ईड्या (@Irmaknepal) September 9, 2020
Claim: A viral tweet is claiming that over 80,000 soldiers of #IndianArmy have applied for sick leaves, for the first time in 45 years, amid #IndiaChinaFaceOff. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. @adgpi soldiers have not applied for sick leaves amid India-China standoff. pic.twitter.com/C9etNEis8y— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 12, 2020