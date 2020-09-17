Select Your Language

Fact Check: क्या भारत-चीन तनाव के बीच 80 हजार से अधिक सैनिकों ने मांगी Sick Leave? जानिए पूरा सच

गुरुवार, 17 सितम्बर 2020 (13:30 IST)
भारत और चीन के बीच पूर्वी लद्दाख सीमा पर जारी तनाव के बीच सोशल मीडिया पर एक मैसेज तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। दावा है कि भारतीय सेना के 80,000 से अधिक सैनिकों ने चीन के डर से छुट्टी के लिए आवेदन दिया है।

क्या है वायरल मैसेज में-

वायरल मैसेज में लिखा गया है कि भारत-चीन तनाव के बीच भारतीय सेना के 80,000 से अधिक सैनिकों ने sick leaves के लिए आवेदन दिया है। मैसेज में ये भी दावा किया जा रहा है कि 45 साल में पहली बार एक साथ इतनी संख्या में सैनिकों ने छुट्टी के लिए आवेदन किया है।



क्या है सच-

भारत सरकार ने वायरल मैसेज का खंडन करते हुए कहा कि मैसेज पूरी तरह से गलत है। इसमें कोई भी सच्चाई नहीं है। पीआईबी फैक्ट चेक के ट्विटर हैंडल से ‍लिखा गया है कि वायरल दावा फेक है। भारत-चीन गतिरोध के बीच सैनिकों ने छुट्टी को लेकर कोई आवेदन नहीं किया है।



बता दें, Irmak Idoya ट्विटर अकाउंट से इससे पहले भी कई बार फर्जी खबरें शेयर होते आए हैं।

