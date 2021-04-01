Live Updates : सुभेंदु अधिकारी ने डाला वोट, मतदान के बाद दिखाया विक्ट्री साइन

-एक अन्य ट्वीट में उन्होंने बंगाल के लोगों से रिकॉर्ड संख्या में मतदान करने की अपील की।
Second phase of the Assam polls takes place today. Requesting all eligible voters of this phase to strengthen the festival of democracy by exercising their franchise.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2021
Urging the people of West Bengal in whose seats there is polling taking place today to vote in record numbers.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2021
West Bengal: Voters queue outside polling booth number 110 in Nandigram, as the second phase of voting for Assembly elections gets underway pic.twitter.com/DFH5iSppEU— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021