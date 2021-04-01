Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Live Updates : सुभेंदु अधिकारी ने डाला वोट, मतदान के बाद दिखाया विक्ट्री साइन

गुरुवार, 1 अप्रैल 2021 (09:00 IST)
कोलकाता। पश्चिम बंगाल और असम में गुरुवार को दूसरे चरण के लिए मतदान हो रहा है। कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच मतदान सुबह 7 बजे शुरू हुआ। मतदान से जुड़ी हर जानकारी... 


08:55 AM, 1st Apr
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने असम और पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव में दूसरे चरण के तहत बृहस्पतिवार को हो रहे मतदान में लोगों से भारी संख्या में भाग लेकर लोकतंत्र के इस उत्सव को मजबूत करने की अपील की।
-मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, असम चुनाव में आज दूसरे चरण के तहत मतदान हो रहा है। सभी योग्य मतदाताओं से आग्रह करता हूं कि वे अपने मताधिकार का उपयोग कर लोकतंत्र के इस उत्सव को मजबूत बनाएं।
-एक अन्य ट्वीट में उन्होंने बंगाल के लोगों से रिकॉर्ड संख्या में मतदान करने की अपील की।

08:48 AM, 1st Apr
-पश्चिम बंगाल के नंदीग्राम में स्थित सोनाचोरा में बमबारी की खबर।
-मोयरा के टीएमसी उम्मीदवार ने भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने धमकाने का आरोप लगाया।
-असम के सिलचर में EVM की खराबी के कारण मतदान केंद्र संख्या 146 पर अस्थायी रूप से मतदान रोका गया

08:33 AM, 1st Apr
-पूर्व और पश्चिम मेदिनीपुर जिलों में नौ-नौ सीटों, बांकुड़ा में आठ और दक्षिण 24 परगना में चार सीटों पर कोविड-19 नियमों का सख्ती से पालन करते हुए मतदान चल रहा है।
-मतदान केंद्रों के बाहर लंबी कतारें देखी गई। मतदान शाम साढ़े छह बजे तक चलेगा।

08:10 AM, 1st Apr
-सुभेंदु अधिकारी ने डाला वोट, मतदान के बाद दिखाया विक्ट्री साइन।
-नंदीग्राम के 76 नंबर बूध में डाला वोट।
-ममता के खिलाफ भाजपा के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं सुभेंदु।

08:09 AM, 1st Apr
-पश्चिम बंगाल में मतदान के दिन भी हिंसा
-दक्षिण 24 परगना में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं पर हमला।
-पश्चिम मिदनापुर के केशपुर में टीएमसी कार्यकर्ता की हत्या।

07:47 AM, 1st Apr
-विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण के मतदान के लिए नंदीग्राम में मतदान केंद्र संख्या 110 के बाहर लगी मतदाताओं की कतार।
-बाइक से वोट डालने पहुंचे सुभेंदु अधिकारी।
-कहा-ममता बनर्जी की नंदीग्राम में कोई पकड़ नहीं। 100 से ज्यादा पोलिंग बूथ पर ममता के एजेंट नहीं।

07:36 AM, 1st Apr
-पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण के तहत आज 30 सीटों पर मतदान चल रहा है।
-इस चरण में 75 लाख मतदाता 191 उम्मीदवारों की किस्मत का फैसला करेंगे।

07:35 AM, 1st Apr
-निर्वाचन आयोग ने सभी 10,620 मतदान केंद्रों को संवेदनशील घोषित किया है और केंद्रीय बलों की करीब 651 कंपनियों को तैनात किया गया है।
-उन्होंने बताया कि मतदान सुबह सात बजे शुरू हो जाएगा जिस दौरान महत्वपूर्ण स्थानों पर राज्य पुलिस के कर्मियों को भी तैनात किया जाएगा।
-केंद्रीय सशस्त्र पुलिसबल की 199 कंपनियां पूर्व मेदिनीपुर में, 210 कंपनियां पश्चिम मेदिनीपुर में, 170 कंपनियां दक्षिण 24 परगना में और 72 कंपनियां बांकुड़ा में तैनात की जाएंगी।

07:35 AM, 1st Apr
-इस चरण में सबकी नजरें हाई प्रोफाइल नंदीग्राम सीट पर टिकी हैं।
-यहां मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी अपने पूर्व सहयोगी एवं भाजपा प्रत्याशी शुभेंदु अधिकारी के खिलाफ मैदान में हैं।

07:34 AM, 1st Apr
-तृणमूल कांग्रेस और भाजपा इस चरण की सभी 30 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ रही हैं, जबकि माकपा ने 15 सीटों पर अपने उम्मीदवार उतारें हैं।
-वहीं संजुक्त (संयुक्त) मोर्चा में शामिल कांग्रेस ने 13 सीटों पर और आईएसएफ ने दो सीटों पर अपने प्रत्याशी खड़े किए हैं।

