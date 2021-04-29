West Bengal election Live Updates : पश्चिम बंगाल में अंतिम चरण का चुनाव, शाम 5 बजे तक 76.07 प्रतिशत मतदान

Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty cast his vote for the final phase of #WestBengalPolls, at a polling station in Kashipur-Belgachia, North Kolkata— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
He says, "I had never voted so peacefully ever before. I must congratulate all the security personnel." pic.twitter.com/3nXS3UvkDI
Last phase of the 2021 West Bengal elections takes place today. In line with the COVID-19 protocols, I call upon people to cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2021
Voting for the eighth and final phase of #WestBengalPolls is underway. Visuals from a polling booth in Murshidabad. pic.twitter.com/YCFYEP3yGq— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021