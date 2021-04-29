Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

West Bengal election Live Updates : पश्चिम बंगाल में अंतिम चरण का चुनाव, शाम 5 बजे तक 76.07 प्रतिशत मतदान

गुरुवार, 29 अप्रैल 2021 (19:00 IST)
कोलकाता। पश्चिम बंगाल में 8वें और अंतिम चरण के लिए आज सुबह 7 बजे कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच शुरू हुआ। मतगणना 2 मई को होगी। मतदान से जुड़ी हर जानकारी... 


07:32 PM, 29th Apr
आठवें और अंतिम चरण में 35 सीटों पर हो रहे विधानसभा चुनाव में शाम पांच बजे तक 76.07 प्रतिशत मतदान।

02:24 PM, 29th Apr
-दोपहर एक बजे तक पश्चिम बंगाल में 56.19 प्रतिशत मतदान।

12:04 PM, 29th Apr
-अंतिम चरण में विधानसभा की 35 सीटों के लिए जारी मतदान में सुबह 11 बजे तक 37.80 फीसदी मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया।
 

10:04 AM, 29th Apr
-अंतिम चरण में 35 सीटों के लिए हो रहे मतदान में सुबह नौ बजे तक 16.04 प्रतिशत  लोगों ने डाले वोट।

10:03 AM, 29th Apr
-पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव के आठवें एवं अंतिम चरण के तहत मतदान शुरू होने से पहले मुर्शिदाबाद जिले में कार की टक्कर से एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गयी और दो अन्य घायल हो गए। घटना से क्षेत्र में तनाव पैदा हो गया है।
-माकपा ने आरोप लगाया है कि तृणमूल कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार जफिकुल इस्लाम ने माकपा कार्यकर्ताओं को कार से टक्कर मार दी जिससे उसके कार्यकर्ता कादर मंडल (42) की मौत हो गयी और आसिम अल ममून (43) और लाल चंद मंडल (42) घटना में घायल हो गए।

08:15 AM, 29th Apr
-अधिकांश मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाताओं की लंबी-लंबी कतारें देखी गईं। निर्वाचन आयोग ने हालांकि सुरक्षा के सभी इंतजाम किए है लेकिन इसके बावजूद संक्रमण फैलने की चिंता बनी हुई हैं।
-राज्य में बुधवार को एक दिन में कोविड-19 के सर्वाधिक 17,207 मामले दर्ज किए गए जबकि 77 और लोगों ने दम तोड़ दिया।

08:13 AM, 29th Apr
-स्वतंत्र और निष्पक्ष मतदान सुनिश्चित करने के लिये केंद्रीय बलों की कम से कम 641 कंपनियों की तैनाती की गई है 224 कंपनियां सिर्फ बीरभूम जिले में तैनात की गई हैं।
-मुर्शिदाबाद और बीरभूम की 11-11 विधानसभा सीटों, मालदा की छह और कोलकाता की सात विधानसभा सीटों के लिये 11860 मतदान केंद्र पर मत डाले जा रहे हैं।
-सभी निगाहें तृणमूल कांग्रेस के बीरभूम जिला अध्यक्ष अनुब्रत मंडल पर हैं जो निर्वाचन आयोग की कड़ी निगरानी में हैं।

07:45 AM, 29th Apr
-फिल्म अभिनेता मिथुन चक्रवर्ती ने उत्तर कोलकाता के एक मतदान केंद्र पर किया मतदान। 
-उन्होंने सुरक्षा बलों को धन्यवाद देते हुए कहा कि मैंने इससे पहले कभी इतनी शांति से वोट नहीं डाला। 

07:42 AM, 29th Apr
-पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर लोगों से वोट डालने की अपील की। उन्होंने कहा कि 2021 पश्चिम बंगाल चुनाव का अंतिम चरण आज है। मैं लोगों से कोविड प्रोटोकॉल के अनुरूप डालने और लोकतंत्र के त्योहार को समृद्ध करने का आह्वान करता हूं।

07:41 AM, 29th Apr
-पश्चिम बंगाल में 8वें चरण का मतदान शुरू।
-आठवें और अंतिम चरण के चुनाव में 84 लाख से ज्यादा मतदाता विधानसभा की 35 सीटों पर 283 से ज्यादा उम्मीदवारों की किस्मत का फैसला करेंगे।

07:41 AM, 29th Apr
-पश्चिम बंगाल में तृणमूल कांग्रेस के निर्वतमान विधायक गौरी शंकर दत्ता का यहां एक निजी अस्पताल में कोरोना वायरस के कारण निधन हो गया।
-70 वर्षीय दत्ता 10 दिन पहले कोविड-19 से संक्रमित पाए गए थे और उन्हें जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। वह तृणमूल कांग्रेस से टिकट नहीं मिलने पर हाल में भाजपा में शामिल हो गए थे।

