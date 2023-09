आदित्य-L1 ने तीसरी बार सफलतापूर्वक बदली की पृथ्वी की कक्षा, सूर्य के ओर करीब

Aditya-L1 Mission:

The third Earth-bound maneuvre (EBN#3) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru.



ISRO's ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru, SDSC-SHAR and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation.



The new orbit attained is 296 km x 71767 km.… pic.twitter.com/r9a8xwQ4My