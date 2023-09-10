Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

जय शाह पर फूटा क्रिकेट फैंस का गुस्सा, एशिया कप क्यों कराया श्रीलंका में?

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
, रविवार, 10 सितम्बर 2023 (21:33 IST)
INDvsPAK लगातार बारिश के कारण भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच रविवार को यहां हो रहे एशिया कप क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट के सुपर फोर मुकाबले को रिजर्व दिन में खिंचना पड़ा है।ऐसे में क्रिकेट फैंस का गुस्सा भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड के सचिव और एशियाई क्रिकेट काउंसिल के अध्यक्ष जय शाह पर फूटा।

गौरतलब है कि भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को पाकिस्तान ना जाना पड़े इस कारण जय शाह ने हायब्रिड मॉडल का एक प्रस्ताव रखा था जिसमें पाक को 4 से 5 मैच की मेजबानी देकर दूसरा भाग श्रीलंका में करवाया गया। श्रीलंका में मानसून का पूर्वानुमान था और कोलंबो से हम्बनटोटा मैच कराए जाने की बातें चल रही थी। लेकिन ऐसा कुछ नहीं हुआ। ऐसे में क्रिकेट फैंस का गुस्सा जय शाह पर फूटा।  

यहां प्रेमदासा स्टेडियम में बारिश के कारण खेल रोके जाने तक भारत ने 24.1 ओवर में दो विकेट पर 147 रन बनाए थे। मैच अब कल दोपहर तीन बजे यहीं से शुरू होगा।इसके मायने हैं कि कल खेलने के बाद भारतीय टीम को 24 घंटे से भी कम समय में सुपर फोर के अगले मैच में श्रीलंका से खेलना होगा।

विराट कोहली और लोकेश राहुल क्रमश: आठ और 17 रन बनाकर खेल रहे हैं।सलामी बल्लेबाज रोहित शर्मा (56) और शुभमन गिल (58) अर्धशतक जड़ने के बाद पवेलियन लौटे।भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच एशिया कप का ग्रुप मुकाबला भी बारिश की भेंट चढ़ गया था।एशिया कप के श्रीलंका चरण में बारिश ने मुकाबलों में लगातार खलल डाला है। पूरे टूर्नामेंट के दौरान श्रीलंका की राजधानी में बारिश की भविष्यवाणी की गई है।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

भारत पाकिस्तान मैच खेला जाएगा कल, बारिश के कारण आज हुआ रद्द

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos