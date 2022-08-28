Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

क्या सोशल मीडिया पर पसंद आया फैंस को दोनों टीमों के खिलाड़ियों का Bromance?

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
रविवार, 28 अगस्त 2022 (17:59 IST)
भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान एक ऐसा क्रिकेट मैच होता है जिसे दोनों देश के फैंस सांसे थाम कर देखते हैं। जो क्रिकेट नहीं भी देखता वह भी इस मैच को सांसे थाम कर देखता है।

दोनों देश राजनैतिक रिश्तों के चलते द्विपक्षीय सीरीज नहीं खेलते हैं लेकिन बहुराष्ट्रीय प्रतियोगिताओं में उनका आमना सामना हो ही जाता है। उनमें से एक है एशिया कप।

इस बार खिलाड़ियों के बीच एशिया कप में कुछ ऐसा माहौल बना जैसा पहले कभी नहीं देखा गया था। खिलाड़ी आपस में अच्छे से हंसते और बोलते हुए देखे गए। इस पर कुछ ऐसे ट्वीट्स देखने को मिले।
गौरतलब है कि दो एशियाई दिग्गज रविवार को दुबई के मैदान पर आमने सामने होंगी लेकिन इससे पहले दोनों ही कप्तानों की गुफ्तगू पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट पर शेयर की है।

 रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी में पिछला एशिया कप भारत ने खेला था तो पाकिस्तान के कप्तान सरफराज अहमद थे। वहीं आखिरी बार जब यह दोनों टीमें आपस में भिड़ीं थी तो पाकिस्तान के कप्तान बाबर आजम थे लेकिन भारत के कप्तान विराट कोहली थे।

इससे पहले शाहीन अफरीदी को देखकर विराट कोहली ने उनका हाल चाल पूछा। इस पर शाहीन ने बताया कि पैर में दिक्कत है और हो सकता है विश्वकप में भी वह नहीं खेले। इसके बाद शाहीन अफरीदी ने विराट कोहली से कहा कि उनकी बल्लेबाजी के लिए वह दुआ कर रहे हैं। पूरा पाकिस्तान उनकी बल्लेबाजी देखना चाहता है। 

गौरतलब है कि दोनों ही खिलाड़ी जब आखिरी बार आमने सामने हुए थे तो कोहली ने शाहीन पर आगे बढ़कर छक्का लगाकर दबाव कम किया था क्योंकि शाहीन रोहित और राहुल को सस्ते में आउट कर चुके थे। हालांकि अंत में शाहीन ने कोहली को 57 रनों पर कीपर रिजवान के हाथों आउट करवा कर आखिरी हंसी हंसी थी।

इस वीडियो से पता चलता है कि मैदान के बाहर दोनों में खासा दोस्ताना व्यवहार है। सिर्फ विराट कोहली ही नहीं शाहीन से युजवेंद्र चहल, ऋषभ पंत और केएल राहुल भी मिले। जिसका वीडियो पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल पर शेयर किया है।

