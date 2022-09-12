Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

क्या कोहली को पीछे छोड़ने के लिए खेल रहे थे रिजवान? एशिया कप जीतने के लिए नहीं

सर्वाधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज पर ही फूटा फाइनल का गुस्सा

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

सोमवार, 12 सितम्बर 2022 (13:49 IST)
मोहम्मद रिजवान ने भारत के खिलाफ 71 रनों की पारी खेली थी। सुपर 4 का य मैच पाकिस्तान ने 5 विकेटे से जीता था। लेकिन फाइनल में एक धीमी अर्धशतकी पारी खेलने पर उन पर हार का ठीकरा फूट रहा है।

दरअसल फाइनल से पहले एशिया कप में शतक लगाने वाले विराट कोहली 276 रन बनाकर रिजवान से आगे थे। फाइनल से पहले कोहली से 50 रन दूर खड़े रिजवान  ने बेहद धीमी पारी खेली और 48 गेंदो में सिर्फ 54 रन बनाए।
बाबर और फकर के सस्ते में आउट हो जाने के बाद रिजवान को अपने लिए समय चाहिए था जो उन्होंने लिया भी। लेकिन यह समय इतना ज्यादा हो गया कि जरूरी रन गति 16 रन प्रति ओवर तक चली गई।ऐसे में यह सवाल उठता है कि क्या रिजवान एशिया कप फाइनल जीतने के लिए खेल रहे थे या खुद को इस बहुराष्ट्रीय प्रतियोगिता का सबसे सफल बल्लेबाज बनाने के लिए।

मोहम्मद रिजवान की धीमी पारी के कारण उनका नाम ट्विटर पर ट्रैंड हुआ। पाकिस्तानी फैंस ने नवाज और आसिफ से ज्यादा रिजवान को हार का कारण बताया। बड़े शॉट्स खेलने में देरी के कारण पाकिस्तान के हाथ से मैच चला गया।

हालांकि इस पारी के लिए रिजवान ने अपनी गलती मानी है लेकिन अभी तक यह साफ नहीं है कि रिजवान ने यह योजना इस कारण अपनाई थी कि पाक मध्यक्रम पर भरोसा नहीं है या फिर उन्हें विराट कोहली से आगे निकलना था। गौरतलब है कि हालिया रैंकिंग में मोहम्मद रिजवान ने बाबर आजम को पछाड़कर टी-20 रैंकिंग में नंबर 1 रैंक पाई थी।

