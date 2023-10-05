Select Your Language

चीटर चीनी अधिकारियों पर बरसी पूर्व एथलीट, कहा जानबूझकर डाल रहे हैं बाधा

, गुरुवार, 5 अक्टूबर 2023 (13:03 IST)
भारत के स्टार खिलाड़ी ओलंपिक चैंपियन नीरज चोपड़ा के भाला फेंक स्पर्धा के दौरान पहला थ्रो को नहीं मापे जाने पर बड़ा विवाद पैदा हो गया है तथा अपने जमाने की दिग्गज एथलीट अंजू बॉबी जार्ज ने चीन के अधिकारियों पर ‘धोखाधड़ी का प्रयास करने’ और भारतीयों को जानबूझकर निशाना बनाने का आरोप लगाया।

ऐसा लग रहा था कि चोपड़ा ने 85 मीटर की दूरी को पार किया है लेकिन हैरानी की बात यह रही कि अधिकारियों ने इसको रिकॉर्ड नहीं किया और बाद में उन्होंने इसका कोई कारण भी नहीं बताया।

अपने चौथे प्रयास में स्वर्ण पदक सुनिश्चित करने वाले चोपड़ा ने पत्रकारों से कहा,‘‘मैं नहीं जानता कि मेरा पहला थ्रो क्यों नहीं मापा गया। मेरे तुरंत बाद दूसरे और तीसरे प्रतियोगी के थ्रो की दूरी मापी गई। मैं यही पूछता रह गया कि मेरे पहले प्रयास में क्या हुआ।’’उन्होंने कहा,‘‘मैं असमंजस की स्थिति में था क्योंकि मैंने अब तक जितनी भी प्रतियोगिताओं में भाग लिया उनमें कभी ऐसा नहीं हुआ। मुझे लगता है कि वे उस स्थान को भूल गए जहां पर मेरा भाला गिरा था।’’

इस स्पर्धा में रजत पदक जीतने वाले एक अन्य भारतीय खिलाड़ी किशोर जेना का दूसरा थ्रो भी पहले अमान्य करार दिया गया था लेकिन बाद में फैसला बदल दिया गया।भारतीय एथलेटिक्स महासंघ की सीनियर उपाध्यक्ष अंजू बॉबी जार्ज ने अधिकारियों पर भारतीयों को जानबूझकर निशाना बनाने का आरोप लगाया।

अंजू ने कहा,‘‘वह हमारे साथ धोखाधड़ी करने का प्रयास कर रहे थे और हमारे एथलीटों का ध्यान भंग करने की कोशिश कर रहे थे। नीरज का पहला थ्रो शानदार था और यहां गड़बड़ी करने का प्रयास था। हमने नीरज से वहीं पर विरोध दर्ज करने के लिए कहा। जेना का थ्रो भी फाउल दिया गया जबकि उसने एक फुट पीछे से भाला फेंका था।’’उन्होंने कहा,‘‘चीन में जीत दर्ज करना बहुत मुश्किल है भले ही हम अपने सर्वश्रेष्ठ एथलीटों को उतारें वे उन्हें परेशान करने की कोशिश करेंगे।’’(भाषा)

