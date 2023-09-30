Select Your Language

Gold Medal : Bopanna और Bhosle की जोड़ी ने भारत को टेनिस में दिलाया गोल्ड मैडल, भारत के लिए एशियाई खेलों में यह 9वां गोल्ड

, शनिवार, 30 सितम्बर 2023 (13:48 IST)
Image Credit : Jay Shah Twitter

Asian Games 2023 India Gold In Tennis : भारतीय टेनिस खिलाड़ी रोहन बोपन्ना (Rohan Bopanna) और रुतुजा भोसले (Rutuja Bhosle) ने हांगझू में एशियाई खेल 2023 में मिश्रित युगल में स्वर्ण पदक (gold medal in mixed doubles) जीतकर इतिहास रच दिया।
 
बोपन्ना और भोसले ने हांग्जो ओलंपिक स्पोर्ट्स सेंटर (Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre) में फाइनल में चीनी ताइपे के त्सुंग-हाओ हुआंग (Tsung-hao Huang) और एन-शुओ लियांग (En-shuo Liang) को 2-6, 6-3, 10-4 से हराया।
रोहन बोपन्ना और रुतुजा भोसले ने दूसरा सेट 6-3 से जीतकर वापसी की और तीसरे सेट में निर्णायक टाई-ब्रेक हुआ। चीनी ताइपे ने भी पहले एक सेट में जीत हासिल की, जिसके कारण स्कोर 2-6, 6-3 रहा।
 
इस जीत के साथ, भारत ने इस सदी के छह एशियाई खेलों के संस्करणों में से प्रत्येक में कम से कम एक स्वर्ण पदक जीतने का शानदार सिलसिला बरकरार रखा।
 
एशियाई गेम्स में भारत का शानदार प्रदर्शन (Indian At Asian Games 2023)
इस 19वें एशियन गेम्स (19th Asian Games) में यह भारत के लिए 9वां गोल्ड है। इस गोल्ड मेडल के साथ भारत के ओवरऑल मेडल्स की संख्या बढ़कर 35 पहुंच गई है, जिसमें 13 सिल्वर और 13 ब्रॉन्ज भी शामिल है। यह सातवें दिन भारत का पहला गोल्ड मेडल था।

