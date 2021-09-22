Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

बड़ी खबर, भारत में चलेगी फ्लाइंग कार, एक साथ 2 लोग कर सकेंगे आसमान की सैर

webdunia
बुधवार, 22 सितम्बर 2021 (10:07 IST)
नई दिल्ली। भारत में जल्द ही फ्लाइंग कार से आसमान की सैर का सपना साकार हो सकता है। इसमें एक साथ 2 लोग आसमान की सैर कर सकेंगे।
 
webdunia
अमेरिका का फेडरल एविएशन ऐडमिनिस्ट्रेशन फ्लाइंग कार को उड़ने की परमिशन दे चुका है। कई कंपनियां इस प्रोजेक्ट पर तेजी से काम कर रही हैं। अब भारत की विनाटा एयरोमोबिलिटी कंपनी का नाम भी इस लिस्ट में शामिल हो गया है।
 
भारत की पहली फ्लाइंग कार का कॉन्सेप्ट मॉडल तैयार कर लिया गया है और सोमवार को इसकी समीक्षा की गई। इस अवसर पर कंपनी ने पहली बार कार का मॉडल सिविल एविएशन मिनिस्टर ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया को दिखाया।
 
ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने कहा है कि उन्होंने विनाटा की एयरोमोबिलिटी की एक युवा टीम से मुलाकात की और एक कॉन्सेप्ट फ्लाइंग कार की जांच की है। इसे एशिया की पहली हाइब्रिड फ्लाइंग कार बताया जा रहा है। असल रूप में तैयार होने पर इससे लोगों और सामान को इधर से उधर लेकर जाया जा सकेगा। इससे मेडिकल इमरजेंसी में भी लोगों को मदद मिलेगी।

चित्र सौजन्य : ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ट्विटर अकाउंट

