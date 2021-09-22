बड़ी खबर, भारत में चलेगी फ्लाइंग कार, एक साथ 2 लोग कर सकेंगे आसमान की सैर

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने कहा है कि उन्होंने विनाटा की एयरोमोबिलिटी की एक युवा टीम से मुलाकात की और एक कॉन्सेप्ट फ्लाइंग कार की जांच की है। इसे एशिया की पहली हाइब्रिड फ्लाइंग कार बताया जा रहा है। असल रूप में तैयार होने पर इससे लोगों और सामान को इधर से उधर लेकर जाया जा सकेगा। इससे मेडिकल इमरजेंसी में भी लोगों को मदद मिलेगी।
Delighted to have been introduced to the concept model of the soon-to-become Asia’s First Hybrid flying car by the young team of @VAeromobility . 1/2 pic.twitter.com/f4k4fUILLq— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) September 20, 2021
2/2
Once this takes off, flying cars would be used for transporting people & cargo, as well as for providing medical emergency services. My best wishes to the team. #DroneRevolutionBegins
— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) September 20, 2021चित्र सौजन्य : ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ट्विटर अकाउंट