तालिबान राज में अफगानिस्तान को मिली पहली सुपरकार, लोगों ने फरारी से की तुलना

मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2023 (11:01 IST)
काबुल। तालिबान शासित अफगानिस्तान में इन दिनों सुपरकार Mada 9 धूम मचा रही है। लोगों का कहना है कि यह सुपर कार फरारी से कम नहीं है। अफगानिस्तान की यह पहली सुपरकार Toyota के फोर-सिलेंडर, 1.8-litre DOHC 16-Valve VVT-i इंजन से लैस है। 
 
अफगानिस्तान के टोलो न्यूज के मुताबिक, डिजाइन स्टूडियो ENTOP और काबुल के अफगानिस्तान टेक्निकल वोकेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट (ATVI) के 30 इंजीनियरों ने इस सुपर कार को तैयार किया है। माडा 9 अभी प्रोटोटाइप स्टेज में है और इसे बनाने में 5 साल से ज्यादा का समय लगा। बताया जा रहा है कि इस कार पर अब तक 40 से 50 हजार डॉलर तक खर्च हो चुका है।
 
इसमें Toyota के जिस पेट्रोल इंजन का इस्तेमाल किया गया है, उसे 2004 में कोरोला सेडान के साथ पेश किया गया था। टोयोटा कारों में यह इंजन 166 से 187 एचपी के बीच की पॉवर जनरेट करता था।
 
माडा 9 का अनावरण करते हुए तालिबान के उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री, अब्दुल बाकी हक्कानी ने कहा कि यह सुपरकार साबित करती है कि तालिबान शासन अपने लोगों के लिए धर्म और आधुनिक विज्ञान प्रदान करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है।
 
हालांकि यह पता नहीं चल सका है कि यह सुपर कार अफगानिस्तान की सड़कों पर कब तक नजर आएगी। बहरहाल देश के कार प्रेमी अपनी पहली सुपर कार का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं।

