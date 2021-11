अयोध्या पर सलमान ख़ुर्शीद की नई किताब को लेकर क्यों मचा है बवाल?

In Mr. Salman Khursheed’s new book, we may not agree with Hindutva as a political ideology distinct from composite culture of Hinduism, but comparing Hindutva with ISIS and Jihadist Islam is factually wrong and an exaggeration.

"Sanatan Dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints was being pushed aside by robust version of Hindutav, by all standards a political version similar to jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years."