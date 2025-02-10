रणवीर अलाहबादिया की अश्लील टिप्पणी पर युवाओं का क्या रहा रिएक्शन? देखें!

I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/BaLEx5J0kd— Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) February 10, 2025
You can't carry a false image for long. Finally, people saw what kind of disgusting person Ranveer Allahbadia is. These individuals are idolized by many content creators, but deep down, they're just a bunch of creeps who can promote anything from incest to pedophilia for views. pic.twitter.com/fPORC7IuEl— Dave Augustus (@davetweetlive) February 9, 2025
Ranveer Allahbadia built his entire career by posing as a dumb centrist and platforming fascists under the guise of balanced discourse. He even got an award for it from the supreme leader himself. But all it took was a few viral seconds on a comedy show for them to turn on him.
Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps and Apurva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid in just one show literally showed you that this generation is actually following up and making absolutely wrong people famous
Our Indian youth is so done#indiasgotlatent #samayraina pic.twitter.com/AAllyZJoY9
#RanveerAllahbadia immediately after reaching his home from the set of “India’s got latent” pic.twitter.com/HCdcefzHb4
After Justin Trudeau, only Ranveer Allahbadia has managed to unite the left, right, centrists and every other ideology—just to tear him apart.#Beerbiceps pic.twitter.com/LClOtl9Fc5
#RanveerAllahbadia apne instagram aur x ke comments padhte hue : pic.twitter.com/QjcEB3OaVK— Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) February 10, 2025
Ranveer Allahbadia does not show genuine curiosity in his podcasts. His questions are usually silly, and he dumbs them down, thinking the audience knows nothing. If you call an expert, I would like to know the details rather than surface-level insights.
