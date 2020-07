A Suitable Boy Trailer: 48 साल की तब्बू और 24 साल के ईशान खट्टर की केमिस्ट्री देखकर रह जाएंगे दंग, देखें वीडियो

A first sneak peek into the world of #ASuitableBoy @bbc: Love will push you beyond your boundaries. ⁣ ⁣ Based on the best-selling novel, A Suitable Boy starts 26th July on BBC One and @BBCiPlayer. ⁣

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on Jul 11, 2020 at 1:56am PDT