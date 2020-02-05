दाऊद संग Photo पर सोनम कूपर ने दी सफाई, तो ट्रोलर्स ने दाउद की पार्टी में अनिल कपूर के डांस करने का वीडियो शेयर कर किया पलटवार

बुधवार, 5 फ़रवरी 2020 (17:56 IST)
एक्ट्रेस सोनम कपूर अक्सर सोशल मीडिया पर सामाजिक और राजनीति मुद्दों पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देती रहती हैं। हाल ही में सोनम ने दिल्ली के शाहीन बाग के पास हुई फायरिंग की घटना पर दुख जताते हुए ट्वीट किया था, जिसके बाद उन्हें उनके पिता एक्टर अनिल कपूर की अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन दाऊद इब्राहिम के साथ एक तस्वीर में नजर आने पर जमकर ट्रोल किया गया।



दूरदर्शन के एक जर्नलिस्ट ने जब सोनम से इस तस्वीर पर सवाल किया, तो सोनम ने लिखा, “वह राज कपूर और कृष्णा कपूर के साथ मैच देखने गए थे और बॉक्स में थे। मुझे लगता है आपको किसी पर उंगली उठाना बंद कर देना चाहिए क्योंकि ऐसे में अन्य 3 उंगलियां आप पर होती हैं। भगवान आपको हिंसा फैलाना के लिए माफ करें।”

He went to a cricket match with raj kapoor and krishna Kapoor. And was in a box to see it. I think you need to stop pointing fingers and there are three that point back at you . I hope lord Ram can forgive you for being evil and spreading violence.

— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 3, 2020


एक अन्य यूजर को इसी तस्वीर पर जवाब देते हुए सोनम ने लिखा, “वह कृष्णा कपूर के साथ भारत का मैच देखने गए थे और जब उनकी ये फोटो खिंची गई थी तब उन्हें इस बात की जानकारी नहीं थी कि कौन-कौन वहां था। मैं आशा करती हूं कि भगवान आपको नफरत फैलाने के लिए माफ कर देंगे।”

He went to a Indian cricket match with krishna Kapoor ( who is also there) and was Phtographed with no knowledge of who was there. I hope god forgives you for hurting inccocents and creating hate.

— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 3, 2020


इसके बाद कुछ यूजर्स ने दाऊद की पार्टी में अनिल कपूर के डांस करने का एक वीडियो शेयर कर फिर से सोनम को ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया। अब देखना दिलचस्प होगा कि सोनम कपूर इस पर क्या प्रतिक्रिया देती हैं।

https://t.co/PVgMwuthbL, I can see Anil Kapoor here also in a party thrown by Dawood. How did he reach there madam Sonam K Ahuja?

— अजंनी कुमार (@Vatsa_Anjani) February 3, 2020

