अक्षय कुमार ने खोला राज, सबूत के साथ बताया ‘रसोड़े में कौन था’

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 4 सितम्बर 2020 (18:42 IST)
‘रसोड़े में कौन था’ वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद से हर कोई बस यही पूछ रहा है कि आखिर रसोड़े में कौन था। कई सेलेब्स अपने-अपने तरीके से इसका जबाव दे चुके हैं। अब एक्टर अक्षय कुमार ने एक तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए बताया कि रसोड़े में कौन था?

बेयर ग्रिल्स के साथ तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा, ‘रसोड़े में बेयर था.. कोई बता सकता है क्या पकाया जा रहा है?’  तस्वीर में बेयर को सूखे घास को जलाते हुए देखा जा सकता है, वहीं अक्षय ये सब बड़े ध्यान से देख रहे हैं।



अक्षय कुमार के इस पोस्ट पर लोग जमकर कमेंट कर रहे हैं। उनके पोस्ट पर जवाब देते हुए एक यूजर ने लिखा कि ‘रसोड़े में बेयर ग्रिल्स ही था और वह Elephant Poop Tea बना रहा था।’



बता दें, अक्षय कुमार ‘इंटू द वाइल्ड विद ‍बेयर ग्रिल्स’ के एपिसोड में नजर आएंगे। उन्होंने हाल ही में शो का प्रोमो वीडियो शेयर किया था, जिसमें वह बेयर ग्रिल्स के साथ मस्ती, स्टंट और एडवेंचर करते हुए नजर आए थे। अक्षय कुमार ने वीडियो शेयर करते लुए लिखा था, ‘मुझे पता था कि इंटू द वाइल्ड विद बेयर ग्रिल्स कड़ी चुनौतियां वाला होगा। लेकिन बेयर ग्रिल्स ने मुझे ‘Elephant Poop Tea’ पिलाकर हैरान कर दिया था। क्या दिन था।’



अक्षय कुमार इस शो में हिस्सा लेने वाले पहले बॉलीवुड एक्टर हैं। इससे पहले साउथ सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, बेयर ग्रिल्स के साथ नजर आ चुके हैं।

