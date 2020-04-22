कपिल देव हुए गंजे तो अनुपम खेर ने ली चुटकी, बोले- गंजों की महफिल में आपका स्वागत…

बुधवार, 22 अप्रैल 2020 (11:21 IST)
लॉकडाउन के चलते बॉलीवुड सिलेब्स के साथ-साथ क्रिकेटर भी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव बने हुए हैं। वे लगातार फैंस के साथ तस्वीरें और वीडियो शेयर कर रहे हैं। हाल ही में पूर्व क्रिकेटर कपिल देव ने अपनी एक चौंकाने वाली तस्वीर फैंस के साथ शेयर की है। इस तस्वीर में कपिल देव गंजे नजर आ रहे हैं। 

इस तस्वीर में कपिल देव ने सिर गंजा कर रखा है और स्टाइलिश अंदाज में दाढ़ी काटी हुई है। सोशल मीडिया पर कपिल देव की इस तस्वीर की जमकर चर्चा हो रही है। कपिल देव की इस तस्वीर पर बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अनुपम खेर ने भी चुटकी ली है। अनुपम खेर ने कपिल देव का खास क्लब में स्वागत किया है।

So my dear friend @therealkapildev has also gone bald, fashionably also referred as “shaved”. I have always said that there are two kinds of men in this world - Baldies and Future Baldies. Welcome to the club Sir!! गंजो की महफ़िल में आपका “बालों रहित” स्वागत है। pic.twitter.com/lLQxvLcdhE

— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 21, 2020
अनुपम ने ट्वीट किया, 'तो अब मेरे प्यारे दोस्त कपिल देव भी गंजे हो गए हैं, फैशनेबली शेव्ड भी कहा जा सकता है। मैंने हमेशा से कहा है कि इस दुनिया में दो तरह के आदमी होते हैं- गंजे और भविष्य के गंजे। क्लब में आपका स्वागत है सर! गंजों की महफिल में आपका बालों रहित स्वागत है।'

अनुपम खेर के इस ट्वीट को लोग काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं। इस ट्वीट में अनुपम खेर ने कपिल देव को भी टैग किया है। अनुपम खेर के इस ट्वीट पर फैंस भी जमकर रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं।

