कपिल देव हुए गंजे तो अनुपम खेर ने ली चुटकी, बोले- गंजों की महफिल में आपका स्वागत…

लॉकडाउन के चलते बॉलीवुड सिलेब्स के साथ-साथ क्रिकेटर भी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव बने हुए हैं। वे लगातार फैंस के साथ तस्वीरें और वीडियो शेयर कर रहे हैं। हाल ही में पूर्व क्रिकेटर कपिल देव ने अपनी एक चौंकाने वाली तस्वीर फैंस के साथ शेयर की है। इस तस्वीर में कपिल देव गंजे नजर आ रहे हैं।

इस तस्वीर में कपिल देव ने सिर गंजा कर रखा है और स्टाइलिश अंदाज में दाढ़ी काटी हुई है। सोशल मीडिया पर कपिल देव की इस तस्वीर की जमकर चर्चा हो रही है। कपिल देव की इस तस्वीर पर बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अनुपम खेर ने भी चुटकी ली है। अनुपम खेर ने कपिल देव का खास क्लब में स्वागत किया है।

So my dear friend @therealkapildev has also gone bald, fashionably also referred as “shaved”. I have always said that there are two kinds of men in this world - Baldies and Future Baldies. Welcome to the club Sir!! गंजो की महफ़िल में आपका “बालों रहित” स्वागत है। pic.twitter.com/lLQxvLcdhE