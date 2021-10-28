आर्यन खान को जमानत देने के फैसले पर सोनू सूद ने ये कहा

समय जब न्याय करता है,— sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 28, 2021
तब गवाहों की जरूरत नहीं होती।
Thank god . As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen.
— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 28, 2021
Glad to hear #AryanKhanBail has been granted. Request a central investigation into the conduct of #NCBRaids & arresting officer #SameerWakhede. Legal Powers shld not be abused for personal gain
— Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) October 28, 2021
FINALLY ! https://t.co/2zW4ldEqpW
— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 28, 2021
Congratulations to #AryanKhan and to the other accused for getting bail. I’m so happy that it was finally granted, bro @iamsrk Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi. You have contributed hugely to the fraternity. God bless both you and your family. pic.twitter.com/nF5omCTyAg
— King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 28, 2021