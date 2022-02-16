Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

'‍डिस्को किंग' बप्पी लहरी के निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर, सेलेब्स दे रहे श्रद्धांजलि

webdunia
बुधवार, 16 फ़रवरी 2022 (17:47 IST)
मशहूर संगीतकार और सिंगर बप्पी लहरी का 69 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन हो गया। बप्पी लहरी काफी समय से बीमार चल रहे थे। उन्होंने मुंबई के क्रिटिकेयर हॉस्पिटल में अंतिम सांस ली। बप्पी दा के निधन से इंडस्ट्री में शोक की लहर है। फैंस और सेलेब्स उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित कर रहे हैं।
 
मशहूर अभिनेत्री काजोल ने कहा, आज हमने डिस्को किंग को खो दिया, बप्पी दा आप न केवल एक अद्भुत संगीतकार एवं गायक थे, बल्कि एक सुंदर और जिंदादिल शख्स भी थे। एक युग का अंत हो गया। ईश्वर आपकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें।
 
webdunia
प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने ट्वीट किया, 'रेस्ट इन ग्लोरी, डिस्को किंग! ओम शांति।'
 
गीतकार शान ने उनके साथ तीन फोटो शेयर किए और कैप्शन दिया, 'आ भी जा, आ भी जा एक बार.. याद आ रहा है तेरा प्यार!!! मेरे प्रिय और सबसे प्यारे बप्पी दा !!! हम आपको बहुत याद करेंगे।'
 
वीर दास ने कहा, प्रिय हिप हॉप प्रशंसक, बप्पी दा ने समय से तेज संगीत बनाया, अपने चेहरे को एक परफॉर्मर के तौर पर पहचाने जाने के लायक बनाया। बहुत सारा सोना और चमकीले कपड़े तथा घर के अंदर धूप का चश्मा पहना...वह अपने समय से बहुत आगे थे।
 
हेमा मालिनी कहा, बप्पी लाहिरी का आधी रात के आसपास निधन हो गया। उन्हें उनके डिस्को संगीत और तेज धुनों के लिए याद किया जाएगा, जिसकी बॉलीवुड फिल्मों में उन्होंने ही शुरुआत की। ऐसा पहले किसी ने नहीं किया था। उन्हें फिल्म जगत और उनके सभी प्रशंसकों द्वारा हमेशा याद किया जाएगा। संवेदनाएं।
 
गायिका श्रेया घोषाल ने बप्पी दा के साथ अपनी एक तस्वीर साझा की और कहा, सबसे प्रतिष्ठित व्यक्तित्व, हमारे देश का एक सच्चा रॉक स्टार। मैं बहुत भाग्यशाली रही हूं कि अपने करियर में मुझे आपका आशीर्वाद मिला। आपके साथ गाने के कई अवसर मिले हैं। बप्पी दा, आप बहुत जल्दी चले गए। आपकी बहुत याद आएगी। ईश्वर आपकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। ओम शांति।
 
अभिनेत्री माधुरी दीक्षित ने बप्पी दा के निधन को हिंदी संगीत जगत के लिए बड़ा नुकसान बताते हुए कहा, आज हमने सुनहरे दिल और सुनहरी आवाज वाला एक रत्न खो दिया है। आप वास्तव में याद आएंगे बप्पी दा... आपकी आत्मा को शाश्वत मधुर शांति मिले... ओम शांति।
 
जाने-माने पार्श्व गायक कुमार शानू ने कहा, प्रिय बप्पी दा के निधन से स्तब्ध हूं। आप हमेशा हमारे दिलों में रहेंगे। मुझे अब भी इस पर विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है। कुछ दिन पहले उनसे मुलाकात हुई थी और वह बेहद जिंदादिल थे। उनकी बहुत सारी यादें हैं ...भगवान उनके परिवार को यह दुख सहने की शक्ति दे। दादा आप अमर हो। ओम शांति।
 
वहीं अभिनेता अजय देवगन ने कहा कि बप्पी दा व्यक्तिगत रूप से बहुत प्यारे थे। उनके संगीत में एक धार थी। उन्होंने चलते चलते, सुरक्षा और डिस्को डांसर से हिंदी फिल्म संगीत में एक समकालीन शैली पेश की। ओम शांति दादा। आप हमेशा याद आएंगे।
 
अक्षय कुमार ने श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए कहा, आज हमने संगीत उद्योग से एक और रत्न खो दिया... बप्पी दा, आपकी आवाज मेरे सहित लाखों लोगों के नाचने की वजह थी। आपने अपने संगीत के माध्यम से जो भी खुशियां दीं, उसके लिए धन्यवाद। परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदना। ओम शांति।
 
फिल्म निर्माता मधुर भंडारकर ने कहा, दिग्गज संगीत निर्देशक बप्पी के दुखद निधन के बारे में सुनकर स्तब्ध हूं। मुझे अपनी फिल्म में आपके साथ इंदु सरकार में एक ट्रैक गाने का सौभाग्य मिला। बप्पीदा का निधन उनके प्रशंसकों और संगीत उद्योग के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। उनके परिवार के सदस्यों के प्रति हार्दिक संवेदना। ओम शांति।
 
webdunia
शिल्पा शेट्टी ने कहा कि बप्पी दा के निधन के बारे में सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ। उनकी संगीत विरासत के लगभग पांच दशक आने वाली पीढ़ियों के लिए हमारे साथ रहेंगे। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे। शिल्पा ने उनके परिवार, प्रियजनों और उनके प्रशंसकों के प्रति हार्दिक संवेदना व्यक्ति की।
 
विद्या बालन ने कहा, बप्पी दा आप जहां जाएं, मैं आपकी खुशी की कामना करती हूं, क्योंकि आपने अपने संगीत और अपने अस्तित्व के माध्यम से दुनिया में खुशियां फैलायी हैं।
 
webdunia
करीना कपूर ने कहा, यार बिना चैन कहां रे, ईश्वर आपकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें किंग।
 
गौरतलब है कि बप्पी लहरी पिछले एक साल से ऑब्सट्रक्टिव स्लीप एप्निया और बार-बार होने वाले सीने में संक्रमण से पीड़ित थे। वह 29 दिन से जुहू के क्रिटिकेयर अस्पताल में भर्ती थे।उन्हें 15 फरवरी को अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई थी, हालांकि, बाद में उनकी तबीयत बिगड़ गई और उन्हें गंभीर स्थिति में फिर से भर्ती कराया गया। लेकिन मंगलवार रात वह इस दुनिया को अलविदा कह गए।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

गिनीज बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड्स में दर्ज है बप्पी लहरी का नाम, एक साल में किया था 33 फिल्मों में काम

प्रचलित

webdunia

ULLU App पर Namkeen वेब सीरिज की Bobby Bhabhi, Aabha Paul के हॉट फोटोज़ ने उड़ाए फैंस के होश

webdunia

हिन्‍दू-मुस्लिम एकता का प्रतीक है राजस्थान का वीर गोगाजी मंदिर

webdunia

पत्नी पोनी वर्मा संग प्रकाश राज ने फिर लिए सात फेरे, शेयर की तस्वीरें

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos