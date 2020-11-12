Select Your Language

सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड हुआ #PehliChhalaang, भुवनेश्वर, चहल, मिथिला राज और गीता फोगाट ने शेयर की अपनी पहली छलांग की यादें

webdunia
गुरुवार, 12 नवंबर 2020 (16:06 IST)
अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो पर बहुप्रतीक्षित फिल्म 'छलांग' का वर्ल्ड प्रीमियर जल्द ही होने वाला है। हाल ही में, नुसरत भरुचा ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपने जीवन की पहली छलांग के पल को साझा किया था और इस प्रेरणादायक ट्रेंड ने बहुत से लोगों की यादें ताज़ा कर दी है।
 
 
अब सोशल मीडिया पर #PehliChhalaang ट्रेंड कर रहा है। भारतीय क्रिकेटर भुवनेश्वर कुमार भी इस ट्रेंड में शामिल हो गए और नॉस्टैल्जिक महसूस करते हुए, अपने जीवन की पहली छलांग साझा करते हुए लिखा, Throwback to the days when I took my Pehli Chhalaang towards my goal of becoming a cricketer. Feeling nostalgic already, good old golden days!! Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat Share your story using 
 
युजवेंद्र चहल ने भी साझा किया, My father always wanted me to play chess and while I enjoyed it, my first love was always cricket. I did play chess till the age of 10 but my first chhalaang was when I took up cricket professionally, and the rest is history.
 
महिला भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम की कप्तान मिथिला राज ने साझा किया, Chhoti umar se hi sports ka bohat josh tha. Abhi tak yaad hai 1990 ka Sub Junior Tournament jeetne ki khushi. Woh thi meri pehli chhalaang! Aapki kya thi?
 
गीता फोगाट ने साझा किया, वैसे तो मुझे याद नही पहली बार मैंने कहां ओर किस दंगल में खेला था लेकिन Asian Championship में जब मैंने पहली बार जीत हासिल की तब मेडल की ख़ुशी से ज़्यादा इस बात की ख़ुशी हुयी की पापा खुश होंगे।
 
हंसल मेहता द्वारा निर्देशित, फिल्म लव फिल्म्स प्रोडक्शन की है जिसे गुलशन कुमार और भूषण कुमार द्वारा प्रस्तुत किया गया है। अजय देवगन, लव रंजन, अंकुर गर्ग द्वारा निर्मित इस फिल्म में बहुमुखी अभिनेता राजकुमार राव और नुसरत भरूचा के साथ सौरभ शुक्ला, सतीश कौशिक, जीशान अय्यूब, इला अरुण और जतिन सरना प्रमुख भूमिका निभा रहे हैं। फिल्म 13 नवंबर को अमेज़न प्राइम वीडियो पर रिलीज़ होने के लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार है।
 

