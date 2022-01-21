Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Bigg Boss 15 : क्या मिड वीक एविक्शन में घर से बाहर हुईं रश्मि देसाई? भड़के फैंस

शुक्रवार, 21 जनवरी 2022 (13:27 IST)
'बिग बॉस 15' का फिनाले जैसे-जैसे करीब का रहा है शो में जबरदस्त ट्विस्ट देखने को मिल रहा है। लोग कयास लगा रहे हैं कि बिग बॉस 15 में मिड वीक एविक्शन होने वाला है। फैंस अनुमान लगा रहे है कि रश्मि देसाई मिड वीक एविक्शन में शो से बाहर हो गई हैं। 

 
दरअसल फैंस को लाइव फीड में कोई नजर नहीं आ रहा था। ना बेडरूम एरिया में और ना ही बाथरूम एरिया में। बिग बॉस हाउस में कंटेस्टेंट्स का मेजर मूवमेंट ना दिखाई देने के बाद फैंस ने रश्मि देसाई के एविक्शन का अनुमान लगाया। इन सभी अटकलों के बीच रश्मि देसाई के प्रशंसक बिग बॉस पर भड़ गए हैं। 
 




उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर बिग बॉस को चेतावनी तक दे दी है। एक यूजर ने लिखा, लाइव फीड में कोई नजर नहीं आ रहा था। ना बेडरूम एरिया में और ना ही बाथरूम एरिया में। क्या ये एविक्शन का टाइम है?
 
हालांकि अभी तक न रश्मि देसाई के शो से बाहर होने की कोई आधिकारिक पुष्टि नहीं हुई है। शो के प्रोमो में भी इस तरह की कोई बात नही कही गई है। 

