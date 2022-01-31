Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

तेजस्वी प्रकाश को 'बिग बॉस 15' का विनर बनने पर भड़के यूजर्स, ट्रेंड हुआ बायकॉट

webdunia
सोमवार, 31 जनवरी 2022 (12:44 IST)
टीवी के कॉन्ट्रोवर्शियल रियलिटी शो 'बिग बॉस 15' की ट्रॉफी तेजस्वी प्रकाश ने अपने नाम कर ली है। तेजस्वी को ट्रॉफी के साथ 40 लाख रुपए की प्राइज मनी मिली है। इतना ही नहीं एक्ट्रेस को एकता कपूर का शो 'नागिन 6' भी ऑफर किया गया है।
 
तेजस्वी की जीत पर उनके फैंस काफी खुश हैं। लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर एक तबका तेजस्वी से काफी नाराज है। कई यूजर्स तेजस्वी और बिग बॉस शो के खिलाफ अपनी नाराजगी जाहिर कर रहे हैं। कई लोगों ने तेजस्वी प्रकाश की जीत को फिक्स्ड बता रहे हैं। 
यूजर्स का कहना है कि विनर ट्रॉफी प्रतीज सहजपाल को मिलनी थी। तेजस्वी कलर्स की बहू हैं इसलिए उन्हें विनर बनाया गया। एक यूजर ने लिखा, पूरा स्क्रिप्टिड शो है। ट्रॉफी कोरियर कर दिया करो।
 
एक यूजर ने लिखा, कलर्स हमेशा बायस्ड रहता है, मुझे समझ नहीं आता है कि जब तुम्हें अपने कलर्स वालों को ही जिताना होता है तो तुम डायरेक्ट ट्रॉफी कोरियर कर दिया करो उनको, जनता का टाइम क्यों खराब करते हो। एक अन्य ने लिखा, अब तक का सबसे बायस्ड शो... ऐतिहासिक विजेता प्रतीक सहजपाल। 
 
बता दें कि तेजस्वी ने करण कुंद्रा और प्रतीक सहजपाल को पीछे छोड़कर 'बिग बॉस 15' की ट्रॉफी अपने नाम की। प्रतीक सहजपाल बिग बॉस 15 के रनरअप रहे। तेजस्वी प्रकाश टीवी इंडस्ट्री का जाना-पहचाना नाम है। उन्होंने 18 साल की उम्र में एक्टिंग करियर शुरू किया था। 
 


तेजस्वी ने साल 2012 में टीवी शो '2612' से एक्टिंग करियर की शुरुआत की। वह संस्कार-धरोहर अपनों की, स्वरागिनी, पहरेदार पिया की और सिलसिला बदलते रिश्तों का जैसे टीवी शोज में नजर आ चुकी हैं। तेजस्वी कई रियलिटी शोज में भी नजर आ चुकी हैं। 

