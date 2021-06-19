'फ्लाइंग सिख' मिल्खा सिंह का निधन, बॉलीवुड ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

June 19, 2021
The Flying Sikh may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched... An inspiration to me... an inspiration to millions. Rest in Peace Milkha Singh sir.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 18, 2021
Incredibly sad to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji. The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen!— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 19, 2021
May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, Sir
Had the honour of meeting you Sir, you will always have a special place in all our hearts ! Whenever we need to be inspired, “bhaag milkhe bhaag,” will resound in our ears ! Om Shanti. https://t.co/UZC6chEQg8— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 18, 2021
T 3940 - In grief .. Milkha Singh passes away .. the pride of India .. a great athlete .. a greater human ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 19, 2021
Waheguru di Mehr .. prayers
Warm and welcoming, you made our first meeting so so special. I have been inspired by your excellence, touched by your humility, influenced by your contribution to our country. Om Shanti #Milkha ji. Sending love and prayers to the family. #MilkhaSingh— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 18, 2021
The story of your struggle and achievements will always inspire the world. #RIPMilkhaSinghji pic.twitter.com/GwQT7H3nKX— sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 19, 2021
Oh waheguru rip great man. The flying sikh pic.twitter.com/sa4HIh6G3b— ANGAD BEDI (@Imangadbedi) June 18, 2021
R.I.P #MilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/8mvMvdtskX— Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) June 18, 2021
“अपने आपको मिल्खा सिंह समझता है क्या?” जब कोई शख़्सियत एक मुहावरा बन जाए तो वो उनकी महानता का प्रतीक बन जाता है।मुझे एक दो बार मिल्खा सिंह जी से मिलने का सौभाग्य मिला था।बहुत कम लोगो में ऐसी उदारता देखने को मिलती है।वो हर आयु के लिए प्रेरणा का प्रतीक थे और रहेंगे। ओम शांति! pic.twitter.com/aM4ELxbDHb— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 19, 2021
Shri #MilkhaSingh Ji‘s name was and will forever be synonymous with speed. He inspired generations to run & never give up. Extremely saddened to know about his demise. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. #LongLiveFlyingSikh pic.twitter.com/0vAvGORe7d— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 19, 2021
And he flew away— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 18, 2021