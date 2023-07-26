Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

अक्षय कुमार से अनुपम खेर तक, कारगिल विजय दिवस पर सेलेब्स ने किया कारगिल युद्ध के वीरों को याद

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia

WD Entertainment Desk

बुधवार, 26 जुलाई 2023 (17:18 IST)
kargil vijay diwas: हर साल 26 जुलाई को भारत में कारगिल विजय दिवस मनाया जाता है। 26 जुलाई 1999 को भारतीय सेना ने जम्मू कश्मीर के कारगिल में पाकिस्तानी सेना को हराया था। इस युद्ध में शहीद जांबाजों के शौर्य की कहानियां आज भी हमें गर्व महसूस करवाती हैं। इस दिन को पूरे देश में कारगिल युद्ध में शहीद हुए जवानों की शाहदत को श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए विजय दिवस रूप में मनाया जाता है।
 
विजय दिवस के इस खास मौके पर पूरा देश भारत के उन जांबाज सैनिकों को याद करते हुए उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दे रहा है। बॉलीवुड स्टार्स भी शहीद जवानों को सोशल मीडिया के जरिए याद करते हुए श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं। 
 
अक्षय कुमार ने कारगिल विजय दिवस पर जवानों की एक तस्वीर के साथ मेसेज शेयर किया है। उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा, दिल में कृतज्ञता और होठों पर प्रार्थना के साथ, कारगिल युद्ध में वीरगति प्राप्त करने वाले हमारे बहादुरों को याद करते हुए नमन। हम आपकी वजह से जीते हैं।
 
अनुपम खेर ने लिखा, आप सभी को कारगिल विजय दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मेरा नमन उन सभी शूरवीरों को इस विजय को प्राप्त करने के लिए अपने प्राणों की आहुती दी। और मेरा दिल से चरणस्पर्श उन माताओं और पिताओं को जो अपने लाडलों को हमारी रक्षा के लिए सेना में भेजते है। जय हिंद।
 
अभिषेक बच्चन ने लिखा, विजय दिवस पर हमारे कारगिल योद्धाओं की वीरता को सलाम।
 
निमरत कौर ने लिखा, कारगिल विजय दिवस पर भारतीय सशस्त्र बलों के अद्वितीय बलिदान और वीरता को याद कर रही हूं। नोएडा में घर वापस आकर मेरी मां ने उनकी याद में आयोजित 20 किमी की साइकिलिंग मैराथन पूरी की। हम कारगिल युद्ध के नायकों की सर्वोच्च सेवा को कभी नहीं भूलेंगे।
Edited By : Ankit Piplodiya

