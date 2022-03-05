क्रिकेटर शेन वार्न के निधन से बॉलीवुड में भी छाई शोक की लहर, सेलेब्स ने जताया शोक

Speechless to know about #ShaneWarne’s untimely passing. You could not have loved the game of cricket without being in complete awe of the man. This is so heartbreaking. Om Shanti— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 4, 2022
Extremely shocking n saddening to hear about the untimely demise of #Cricket legend Shane Warne.— Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) March 4, 2022
Legendary Aussie leg spinner..he will be missed..!
Rest in peace!!#ShaneWarne #Ashes #Australia pic.twitter.com/UuBmyIt6bz
In utter shock about hearing of Shane Warne’s passing! Very sad.. a man who truly lived life king size and a true legend to the game! Condolences to his family and friends.. RIP legend.. #shanewarne— Geeta Basra (@Geeta_Basra) March 4, 2022
Shane Warne this is extremely sad and sudden… gone too soon— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) March 4, 2022
Rest in Peace Warnie #ShaneWarne#Legend pic.twitter.com/gWD4z2Z1p3— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 4, 2022
Cricket lost a gem today. Rest in peace, legend Shane Warne. Gone too soon, prayers pic.twitter.com/PEFnQt07Kt— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) March 4, 2022
Absolutely stunned!!! You take a piece of every 90’s kid with you #Legend— Vikrant Massey (@VikrantMassey) March 4, 2022
Thank you for the memories. Thank you. RIP. pic.twitter.com/ezeJbMr9Ib