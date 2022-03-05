Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

क्रिकेटर शेन वार्न के निधन से बॉलीवुड में भी छाई शोक की लहर, सेलेब्स ने जताया शोक

webdunia
शनिवार, 5 मार्च 2022 (11:12 IST)
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के दिग्गज क्रिकेटर शेन वार्न के अचानक निधन से हर कोई दुखी है। शेन वार्न का निधन 52 वर्ष की उम्र में दिल का दौरा पड़ने से हुआ है। शेन वार्न की मैनेजमेंट टीम ने एक आधिकारिक बयान जारी कर कहा कि उनका निधन थाईलैंड के कोह समुई में हो गया। 
 
शेन वार्न के निधन से पूरे क्रिकेट जगत में खलबली मच गई है। इस खबर के बाद से बॉलीवुड में भी शोक की लहर दौड़ गई हैं। कई सेलेब्स सोशल मीडिया के ‍जरिए शेन वार्न को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित कर रहे हैं। 
 

















