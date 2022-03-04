Russia Ukraine War : अब यूक्रेन में फंसे भारतीय छात्रों के मसीहा बने सोनू सूद, बोले- मेरा सबसे कठिन कार्य...

That's my job.— sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 2, 2022
I am glad that I was able to do my bit,
Big thank you to Government of India for all the support.
Jai hind https://t.co/KWhf7R4pP9
It’s so nice to see our Real Hero @sonusood helping hundreds of students stuck in Ukraine to cross borders and reach safe places. Heroes like him keep the faith in humanity alive. #Indiansinukraine pic.twitter.com/cmKLZhMsyY— ललित अग्रवाल (@LalitAgarwalla_) March 2, 2022
Tough times for our students in Ukraine & probably my toughest assignment till date. Fortunately we managed to help many students cross the border to safe territory. Lets keep trying. They need us. Thank You @eoiromania @IndiaInPoland @meaindia for your prompt help.— sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 2, 2022
Jai Hind https://t.co/q9oJ428pHu