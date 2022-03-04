Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Russia Ukraine War : अब यूक्रेन में फंसे भारतीय छात्रों के मसीहा बने सोनू सूद, बोले- मेरा सबसे कठिन कार्य...

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 4 मार्च 2022 (18:11 IST)
कोरोना महामारी के समय प्रवासी मजदूरों को उनके घरों तक पहुंचा कर 'मजदूरों के मसीहा' बने सोनू सूद की पूरे देश में जमकर तारीफ हुई थी। कोरोना के मुश्किल समय में सोनू सूद ने लोगों की हरसंभव सहायता की थी। अब यूक्रेन और रूस के बीच चल रही जंग में फंसे भारतीय छात्रों के लिए मसीहा बन गए हैं।
 
सोनू सूद यूक्रेन में फंसे भारतीय छात्रों को वहां से निकालने में मदद कर रहे हैं। जो छात्र सोनू से मदद पा रहे हैं वो खुद ही अब सोशल मीडिया के जरिए उनका धन्यवाद कर रहे हैं।
कई छात्रों के वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं, जिसमें वह बता रहे हैं कि युद्ध के हालात के बीच किस तरह सोनू सूद और उनकी टीम ने मदद की।
 
सोनू सूद ने भी अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए सोनू सूद ने लिखा, 'यूक्रेन में हमारे छात्रों के लिए कठिन समय और शायद अब तक का मेरा सबसे कठिन कार्य। सौभाग्य से हम कई छात्रों को सीमा पार करके सुरक्षित क्षेत्र में जाने में मदद करने में सफल रहे। आइए कोशिश करते रहें। उन्हें हमारी जरूरत है। धन्यवाद।'
 
बता दें कि यूक्रेन में फंसे भारतीयों तक सोनू सूद की मदद ऐसे समय में पहुंच रही है, जब भारत सरकार ने वहां से भारतीय छात्रों को निकालने के लिए ऑपरेशन गंगा चलाया हुआ है। सोशल मीडिया पर सोनू सूद के इस नेक काम की जमकर तारीफ हो रही है।

