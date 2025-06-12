अहमदाबाद विमान हादसे से टूटा बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स का दिल, अक्षय कुमार बोले- निशब्द हूं...

Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 12, 2025
Absolutely heartbroken and in shock after hearing about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My heart goes out to all the passengers, their families, and everyone affected on the ground. Holding them all in my thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 12, 2025
Prayers for Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad after take off to London.— sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 12, 2025
Devastated by the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad.— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) June 12, 2025
Praying with all my heart for survivors — may they be found and receive the care they need.
May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find strength in this unimaginable time.
Can’t imagine the pain of the family members of the ill fated Air India flight today. Praying for God to give them strength during this time.— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 12, 2025
Heartbreaking to hear about the plane crash in Ahmedabad.— Disha Patani (@DishPatani) June 12, 2025
Holding on to hope that there are survivors and that help reaches them in time.
Prayers for all the lives affected — may those lost rest in peace, and may their families find courage to face this tragedy.