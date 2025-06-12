Biodata Maker

अहमदाबाद विमान हादसे से टूटा बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स का दिल, अक्षय कुमार बोले- निशब्द हूं...

, गुरुवार, 12 जून 2025 (15:44 IST)
अहमदाबाद में बड़ा प्लेन हादसा हो गया है। अहमदाबाद से लंदन जा रहा एयर इंडिया का विमान टेकऑफ के कुछ ही मिनट बाद रहवासी इलाके में गिर गया। इस प्लेन में क्रू मेंबर समेत 242 पैसेंजर सवार थे। हादसे के बाद रेस्क्यू टीमें घटनास्थल पर पहुंच कर ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों को बचाने की कोशिश में जुटी हुई है। 
 
इस हादसे के बाद हर कोई विमान में मौजूद लोगों की सलामती की दुआ कर रहा है। देशभर में इस हादसे के बाद शोक पसरा हुआ है। सेलेब्स से लेकर आम लोग तक विमान हादसे पर शोक जता रहे हैं। 
 
अक्षय कुमार ने पोस्ट किया, एयर इंडिया के क्रैश से मैं शॉक में और निशब्द हूं। इस वक्त सिर्फ दुआ कर सकते हैं।
रितेश देशमुख ने लिखा, अहमदाबाद में प्लेन के क्रैश होने की खबर सुनकर मेरा दिल टूट गया है और मैं शॉक में हूं। मेरा दिल सभी यात्रियों के लिए, उनके परिवारों और इस क्रैश से प्रभावित हुए सभी लोगों के लिए दुख रहा है। इस मुश्किल वक्त में मैं सभी को अपने ख्यालों और दुआओं में रखे हुए हैं। 
 
सोनू सूद ने लिखा, लंदन के लिए उड़ान भरने के बाद अहमदाबाद में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुए एयर इंडिया के विमान के लिए प्रार्थना।
 
सनी देओल ने लिखा, अहमदाबाद में हुए दर्दनाक विमान हादसे की खबर सुनकर दिल दुखी है और अब भी सदमे में हूं। मेरी संवेदनाएं सभी यात्रियों, उनके परिवारों और प्रभावित हुए सभी लोगों के साथ हैं। इस बेहद मुश्किल समय में मैं सभी के लिए दिल से प्रार्थना कर रहा हूं।
 
परिणीति चोपड़ा ने लिखा, एयर इंडिया प्लेन में जो लोग थे उनकी फैमिली के दर्द की कल्पना भी नहीं की जा सकती। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि वो इस मुश्किल समय में उन्हें सहने की शक्ति दे। 
 
दिशा पाटनी ने लिखा, अहमदाबाद में विमान हादसे के बारे में सुनकर दिल टूट गया। मुझे उम्मीद है कि कुछ लोग जिंदा बच गए होंगे और उन्हें समय पर मदद मिल जाएगी। इस हादसे में मारे गए सभी लोगों के लिए प्रार्थना करती हूं। जो लोग मारे गए हैं उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले और उनके परिवारों को इस त्रासदी का सामना करने की हिम्मत मिले। 

