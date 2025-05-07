Hanuman Chalisa

ऑपरेशन सिंदूर पर भारत में खुशी का माहौल, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने की भारतीय सेना की तारीफ

WD Entertainment Desk

, बुधवार, 7 मई 2025 (10:49 IST)
22 अप्रैल को पहलगाम में हुए आतंकी हमले का बदला देते हुए भारत ने पाकिस्तान में मौजूद आतंकी ठिकानों पर एयरस्ट्राइक की। भारतीय सेना ने 9 तातंकी ठिकानों को निशाना बनाया, जिसमें करीब 90 आतंकवादियों के मारे जाने की खबर है। भारत ने इस एयरस्ट्राइक को 'ऑपरेशन सिंदूर' नाम दिया है। 
 
'ऑपरेशन सिदूंर' के बाद देशभर में खुशी का माहौल हैं। आम के साथ-साथ बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी भारतीय सेना की जांबाजी को सलाम कर रही है। 
 
अभिनेता रितेश देशमुख ने X पर पोस्ट किया, जय हिंद की सेना! भारत माता की जय! #OperationSindoor। 
 
अनुपम खेर ने लिखा, भारत माता की जय। 
 
मधुर भंडारकर ने लिखा, हमारी दुआएं सेना के साथ हैं। एक देश, हम साथ खड़े हैं। जय हिंद, वंदे मातरम। 
 
निम्रत कौर ने लिखा, सेना के साथ एकजुट। एक देश, एक मिशन। जय हिंद, #OperationSindoor।
 
देवोलिना भट्टाचार्जी ने लिखा, प्रिय विश्व,बस याद रखें - भारत जवाबी हमला कर रहा है और एक स्पष्ट उदाहरण पेश कर रहा है कि- 'आतंकवाद को अब और बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।'
 
हिना खान ने लिखा, ऑपरेशन सिंदूर, जय हिंद।
 

