कोरियोग्राफर बॉस्को मार्टिस का खुलासा, ‘तू मेरी’ गाने में रितिक रोशन ने बदले थे 12 जोड़ी जूते

Tu Meri Trivia: Hrithik Roshan had changed almost 12 pairs of shoes so that he was comfortable dancing on the slippery floor , I am sure no one noticed it as the perfectionist @hrithikroshan made it look invisible and @katrinakaif had to control her super dancing skills because she had to play the character! #dancewithbosco #dancingforyou #stayhomestaysafe #bcdc @blmdancestudios

