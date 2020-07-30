JNU दौरा: दीपिका पर लगा 5 करोड़ लेने का आरोप; कंगना ने कसा तंज- ‘बेचारी स्वरा तो आज तक फ्री फंड में कर रही थी’

बेचारी @ReallySwara तो आज तक सब फ़्रीफ़ंड में कर रही थी उसे यक़ीन नहीं हो पा रहा कि दीपिका को JNU जाने के पैसे मिलते हैं https://t.co/JIbhmVLIva— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 30, 2020
Ji Kangana! It’s called standing up for your convictions. Some people are driven by principles other than opportunism. Some people don’t have the talent to use others tragedies and prop up causes ! Koi nahi, aap nahi samjhogey.. pls carry on. https://t.co/zJ5fVcpbAS— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 30, 2020
The kind of idiotic misinformation that is peddled ceaselessly by RW about #Bollywood is partly why we as a public accept any kind of conspiracy theory- however vulgar and outlandish! A rampant culture of stupidity... https://t.co/Bsk0uyugTr— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 29, 2020