सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के निधन पर अक्षय कुमार ने जताया शोक, बोले- इतनी जल्दी चला जाना हृदयविदारक...

Really sad to know about the passing away of #SiddharthShukla. I didn’t know him personally but it’s heartbreaking to know of such a talented life gone so soon. Om Shanti— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 2, 2021
Om shanti #sidharthshukla pic.twitter.com/kBlk3Cz56X— Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) September 2, 2021
Speechless & absolutely heartbroken at the news of the passing away of #SidharthShukla . We remained in touch post #BiggBoss13 .— Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) September 2, 2021
Sending my deepest condolences to his mother who he loved so dearly.
I love you #SidharthShukla& will miss you!
Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/j4n34iwCaA
Can this year get any worse??! Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about @sidharth_shukla s demise. My heart goes out to his family— TheFarahKhan (@TheFarahKhan) September 2, 2021
OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! No yaar !!!! https://t.co/HmcF1ppJFX— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 2, 2021
No age to have a heart attack. No age to go. This is extremely sad and disturbing. Hope this time for sadness, reflection and mourning does not get converted into a Tamasha by some idiots. pic.twitter.com/GvzSHSodZe— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 2, 2021
Gone to soon bro @sidharth_shukla your glow will be with us forever and your loss is just irreplaceable!! There was no winner like you in #Biggboss and there never will be another ,lagta hai buri nazar par ab hamesha vishvas karna padega ! #RipSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/ORei0NLl4k— Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) September 2, 2021
I still cant believe it..feeling numb…cant believe it that i wont see my friend #sidharthshukla anymore…we always had such a great time while shooting…you had a long way bro….so much to do…so much to achieve…gone too soon…may you rest in peace pic.twitter.com/cFaCq0d1Id— Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) September 2, 2021
This is just such sad and shocking news and so difficult to process …. My heartfelt condolences to the family … #SidharthShukla #gonewaytoosoon pic.twitter.com/1btOlX7hKJ— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) September 2, 2021
This is it . Life is so uncertain .it can happen to anybody. Rip brother . Too soon . May god give strength to ur family and everyone who loved you so so much .. #ripsidharthshukla @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/3sYi4R8qd4— Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) September 2, 2021