होटल मालिक ने ईशा गुप्ता के साथ किया दुर्व्यवहार, घूरता रहा लगातार

5 जुलाई को ईशा गुप्ता की फिल्म 'वन डे: जस्टिस डिलीवर' रिलीज हुई। इसका जश्न मनाने के लिए ईशा एक होटल अपने दोस्तों के साथ गईं, लेकिन वहां उनका अनुभव ठीक नहीं रहा और जश्न में खलल पैदा हो गया। 
 
ईशा ने सोशल मीडिया पर बताया कि होटल मालिक ने उनके साथ दुर्व्यवहार किया। होटल के मालिक रोहित विज का नाम लेते हुए ईशा ने जानकारी दी कि दो सिक्योरिटी गार्ड के होते हुए भी वे अपने आपको शोषित और असुरक्षित महसूस कर रही थी। 

 
ईशा के अनुसार उन्हें लग रहा था कि वह उनका रेप कर देगा। वे ट्विटर पर लिखती हैं कि जब मेरी जैसी महिला असुरक्षित महसूस करती हैं तो पता नहीं कि आम लड़कियों का क्या होता होगा। रोहित को सजा मिलनी चाहिए। 

 
ईशा ने रोहित की तस्वीर भी पोस्ट की है। उन्होंने लिखा है- ’रोहित विज जैसे आदमी की वजह से ही महिलाएं अपने आप को असुरक्षित महसूस करती हैं। तुम गंदी निगाहों से मुझे घूर रहे थे।’ 

 
ईशा के अनुसार वह लगातार उन्हें घूर रहा था। उसकी आंखो में हवस थी एक महिला के लिए। हालांकि रोहित ने उन्हें न छुआ और कुछ कहा। 

