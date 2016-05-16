होटल मालिक ने ईशा गुप्ता के साथ किया दुर्व्यवहार, घूरता रहा लगातार

ROHIT VIG- the man who thinks staring at a woman all night n making her uncomfortable is ok. He didnot touch me or say anything. But throughout stare. Not as a fan, not Cus m an actor, but because m a Woman. Where are we safe? Is being a woman a curse! pic.twitter.com/gRXnqZ21Mu— Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) 6 जुलाई 2019
Men like Rohit vig, are the reason women don’t feel safe any where. You around me with your eyes and stares was enough— Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) 5 जुलाई 2019
If a woman like me can feel violated and unsafe in the county, then idk what girls around feel. Even with two securities around I felt getting raped.. #RohitVig you’re a swine.. he deserves to rot— Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) 5 जुलाई 2019