Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

ईद 2024 पर फैंस ने किया सलमान खान को मिस! सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड हुआ We MissSalman Khan In Theatres On Eid

हमें फॉलो करें ईद 2024 पर फैंस ने किया सलमान खान को मिस! सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड हुआ We MissSalman Khan In Theatres On Eid

WD Entertainment Desk

, गुरुवार, 11 अप्रैल 2024 (08:00 IST)
Salman Khan: सलमान खान देश के सबसे बड़े सुपरस्टार हैं और वह जबरदस्त फैन बेस को एंजॉय करते हैं। जब भी सुपरस्टार की फिल्म सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर आती है, वह मौका उनके फैंस के लिए किसी त्योहार से कम नहीं होता। लेकिन सलमान के फैंस के लिए ईद का मौका एक अलग ही मायने रखता है।
 
सलमान खान हमेशा ईद के मौके पर अपनी फिल्में रिलीज करते हैं। हालांकि, सलमान खान के फैंस के लिए यह ईद अलग होने वाली है, क्योंकि वह सुपरस्टार को सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर देखना मिस करेंगे। इस साल ईद सलमान खान की कोई भी फिल्म रिलीज नहीं हुई है। 
 
इस वजह से फैंस ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक नया ट्रेंड शुरू कर दिया है और सलमान को ईद पर थिएटर में मिस करने की बात कर रहे हैं। फैंस ने अपने एहसास को सोशल मीडिया पर जाहिर किया है, और इसी वजह से सोशल मीडिया पर #WeMissSalmanKhanInTheatresOnEid हर तरफ ट्रेंड हो रहा है।
 
यहां देखें कि नेटिज़न्स द्वारा दिए गए रिएक्शंस की झलक: 
 
एक सोशल मीडिया यूजर ने लिखा, ईद के त्यौहार का मतलब है सलमान भाई की फिल्म रिलीज।  इस साल, हम जरूर सलमान भाई को बड़े पर्दे पर मिस करेंगे, लेकिन वह फिर ईद 2025 पर अपनी अगली फिल्म के साथ वापस आएंगे, जिसे #SajidNadiadwala ने प्रोड्यूस किया है और #ARM के डायरेक्ट कर रहे हैं। तब उनका जलवा फिर से देखने को मिलेगा!
 
एक सोशल मीडिया यूजर ने कॉमेंट किया है, इस ईद पर हम सलमान खान को बड़े पर्दे पर मिस करेंगे, लेकिन चिंता न करें! सलमान अगले साल साजिद नाडियाडवाला और ए आर मुरुगाडोस के साथ एक बेहतरीन फिल्म लेकर आएंगे। इंतज़ार करना मुश्किल है! 
 
एक दूसरे यूजर ने ट्वीट कर लिखा है, #SalmanKhan अगले साल ईद पर अपने फैंस और दर्शकों के लिए साजिद नाडियाडवाला और एआर मुरुगाडोस के साथ अपनी अब तक की सबसे बड़ी एक्शन फिल्म के रूप में सबसे बड़ी ईदी लेकर आ रहे हैं। @BeingSalmanKhan फैंस शानदार थ्रिलिंग राइड के लिए तैयार हो जाइए। 
 
एक नेटिजन ने सलमान की तारीफ करते हुए लिखा, इस साल की ईद #SalmanKhan की फिल्म के बिना अधूरी लग रही है। लेकिन, अगले साल वह बड़ी ईदी के साथ आ रहे हैं। एआर मुरुगाडोस द्वारा निर्देशित और एनजीई द्वारा निर्मित सबसे बड़ी एक्शन एंटरटेनर। एक बार फिर से Sal-Mania देखने के लिए इंतजार नहीं कर सकता।
 
इसके अलावा, सलमान खान अगली ईद पर साजिद नाडियाडवाला और एआर मुरुगाडोस की पॉवरफुल 100 करोड़+ टीम के साथ आ रहे हैं और यह इंतजार करने लायक होने वाला है।
 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

मैदान रिव्यू: पैरों से किस्मत लिखने वाले शख्स की कहानी

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos