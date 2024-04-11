Eid Festival is synonyms with Salman Bhai movie release. This year, we definitely gonna miss Salman Bhai on Big Screen, but he is coming to Rule again on Eid 2025 with his next flick Produce by #SajidNadiadwala direction by #ARM.#WeMissSalmanKhanInTheatresonEID— (@_freak4bhai) April 10, 2024
This Eid, we'll miss #SalmanKhan on the big screen, but worry not! Salman's return next year will surely bring an epic film with Sajid Nadiadwala and A R Murugadoss. Can't wait!#WeMissSalmanKhanInTheatresOnEid— pulkit (@jerseyno27) April 10, 2024
#SalmanKhan next year on EID coming with the biggest ever EIDI to his fans and audiences in form of his biggest ever action film with Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss. Get ready for awesome thrilling ride @BeingSalmanKhan fans#WeMissSalmanKhanInTheatresonEID pic.twitter.com/84H1DAl2NJ— Its Raj (@LoyalSalmanFan1) April 10, 2024
This year Eid Is Looking incomplete without #SalmanKhan film. But, Next year he's coming with the biggest Eidi. biggest Action entertainer directed by AR Muragadoss and produced by NGE. Can't Wait to witness Sal-Mania once again.#WeMissSalmanKhanInTheatresOnEid pic.twitter.com/u11MJRSBJl— MASS (@Freak4Salman) April 10, 2024