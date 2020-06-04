बासु चटर्जी के निधन से शोक की लहर, पीएम मोदी समेत बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने प्रकट किया दुख

गुरुवार, 4 जून 2020 (16:56 IST)
'रजनीगंधा' और 'शौकीन' जैसी बेहतरीन फिल्मों के लिए मशहूर फिल्ममेकर बासु चटर्जी अब इस दुनिया को अलविदा कह चुके हैं। उन्होंने 93 साल की उम्र में मुंबई में अपनी अंतिम सासें ली। इस खबर से सामने आते ही पीएम मोदी समेत बॉलीवुड के कई सितारों ने उन्हें भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि दी है।

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, 'श्री बासु चटर्जी के निधन के बारे में जानकर बहुत दुख हुआ। उनका काम बहुत शानदार और संवेदनशील रहा है। ये लोगों के दिलों को छू जाता है और साधारण व जटिल भावनाओं को जाहिर करता है, साथ ही ये लोगों के संघर्ष के बारे में भी बताता है। उनके परिवार और बेहिसाब फैंस को मेरी सहानुभूति। ओम शांति।' 
 
अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, 'बासु चटर्जी के निधन पर मेरी सांत्वनाएं और सहानुभूति। एक शांत, मृदुभाषी, सज्जन व्यक्ति। उनकी फिल्में मध्य भारत की को परिलक्षित करती थीं। उनके साथ मैंने मंजिल में काम किया था। बहुत दुख हो रहा है। इस माहौल में उनका गाना रिमझिम गिरे सावन याद आता था।' 
 
शबाना आजमी ने लिखा, 'अंदर से काफी दुखी हूं बासु चटर्जी के निधन की खबर से। कई फिल्में देने वाले फिल्ममेकर। मेरा सौभाग्य था उनके साथ 3 प्यारी फिल्में स्वामी, अपने पराए और जीना यहां की हैं। सभी जिंदगी से भरे किरदार।'
 
शुजित सरकार ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'मेरी पहली नौकरी बतौर असिस्टेंट डायरेक्टर बासु दा के साथ बंगाली टीवी सीरियल के लिए थे। जिसे सीआर पार्क दिल्ली में शूट किया गया था। इनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले।'
 
फिल्म निर्देशक मधुर भंडारकर ने भी बासु चटर्जी के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया है। उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'वेटरन फिल्ममेकर श्री बासु चटर्जी के निधन पर दुख हुआ। उन्हें हमेशा उनकी लाइट हार्टेड कॉमेडी और साधारण फिल्मों के लिए याद किया जाएगा। ओम शांति।'
 
बता दें कि बासु चटर्जी का जन्म अजमेर में हुआ था। फिल्मों में बासु चटर्जी के योगदान के लिए 7 बार फिल्म फेयर अवॉर्ड और दुर्गा के लिए 1992 में नेशनल फिल्म अवॉर्ड भी मिला था। 2007 में उन्हें आईफा ने लाइफ टाइम अचीवमेंट अवॉर्ड से नवाजा था।
 

