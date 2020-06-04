बासु चटर्जी के निधन से शोक की लहर, पीएम मोदी समेत बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने प्रकट किया दुख

Sad to hear of the demise of Shri Basu Chatterjee. His works are brilliant and sensitive. It touched people's hearts and represented the simple and complex emotions, as well as struggles of people. Condolences to his family and innumerable fans. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2020
T 3552 - Prayers and Condolences on the passing of Basu Chatterjee .. a quiet, soft spoken, gentle human .. his films reflected the lives of middle India .. did 'MANZIL' with him .. a sad loss ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 4, 2020
.. in these climes often remembered for 'rim jhim gire saawan'
My 1st job as an assistant director was with Basu Chatterjee for a Bengali tv serial shot in CR park, New Delhi.. May his soul Rest In Peace.— Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) June 4, 2020
Sad to hear the demise of Veteran Filmmaker Shri.Basu Chatterjee. Will be always remembered for his Light Hearted comedies & Simplistic Films. #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/YllOjtP4U5— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) June 4, 2020